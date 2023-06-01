Tour de France: Unchained on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Tour de France: Unchained is a captivating documentary series that offers viewers a comprehensive and in-depth exploration of the world-famous cycling race, the Tour de France. It is set to release on June 8, 2023, at 3:01 am, exclusively on Netflix.

Produced by Netflix in collaboration with the Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), this documentary series offers viewers an inside look into the intense world of professional cycling. It specifically focuses on the trials and triumphs of eight teams during the 2022 edition of the prestigious Tour de France, including Jumbo-Visma and Jonas Vingegaard’s eventual win.

The synopsis of Tour de France: Unchained as stated by IMDb, reads:

"Documentary on the journey of eight teams taking part in the world's most challenging Tour de France bike race."

The series highlights the personal stories of the riders and the sacrifices they make to compete in the Tour de France. It also explores the relationships between the riders and their support staff, and the camaraderie that develops among the teams.

The first episode of Tour de France: Unchained premiered at CanneSeries

In a significant milestone for the highly anticipated documentary series Tour de France: Unchained, the first episode was showcased at CanneSeries, a prestigious television festival connected to the renowned Cannes Film Festival.

In April 2023, industry professionals, critics, and avid fans of the Tour de France and cycling gathered to witness an exclusive screening of the inaugural episode.

The inclusion of this documentary at CanneSeries highlights the recognition and esteem the series has garnered even before its official release. Being part of such a renowned festival platform provides a platform for the series to receive critical acclaim, generate buzz, and reach a wider audience.

The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team's involvement in the series adds an exciting dynamic to the narrative. As one of the prominent teams in professional cycling, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's participation offers viewers an opportunity to witness their dedication, strategy, and pursuit of victory during the 2022 Tour de France.

Viewers will witness the physical and mental grind the cyclists go through in Tour de France: Unchained

Tour de France: Unchained provides a comprehensive exploration of the lives and experiences of participants, team managers, and all involved in the renowned cycling race. It delves into the multifaceted world of professional cycling, highlighting the individuals who contribute to this challenging and thrilling event.

The series came together because of Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), a prominent French sports event organizer and media company. Founded in 1992, ASO is responsible for organizing and managing a wide range of major sporting events, including the Tour de France, Dakar Rally, Paris-Roubaix, and the Paris Marathon.

As said by the director general of A.S.O., Yann Le Moënner, "the docuseries will show how the race poses the 'ultimate challenge' for its competitors through a narrative approach."

Tour de France: Unchained is produced by Quadbox, a collaboration between Quad and Box to Box Films, the renowned sports film production company behind Netflix's hit series, Drive to Survive.

The documentary provides an intimate look into the lives of the cyclists, uncovering their personal journeys, sacrifices, and relentless dedication to their sport.

Viewers witness the physical and mental demands they face as they train rigorously, endure grueling races, and push themselves to the limits of their endurance.

Watch Tour de France: Unchained on June 8, 2023, at 3:01 am exclusively on Netflix.

