Fans compare Jackie Chan and John Cena's new Hidden Strike trailer with Mad Max

We finally have a trailer for Hidden Strike; starring the likes of Jackie Chan and John Cena, the actioner has been in the making since 2018. The collaboration of the two noted action stars made the film a much-awaited one, but no note about a possible release date yet only dampens the excitement. Had Hidden Strike released as per a trajectory, it would have come much before Cena’s noteworthy films like F9, The Suicide Squad, and TV shows like Peacemaker.

As soon as the trailer was shared by pop culture outlet Discussing Film, fans expressed joy. Most of them compared the film with a Mad Max movie, while this user also felt Fast 11 vibe after watching the promotional clip:

Fan reacts to trailer, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Lasting 2:20 minutes, the first trailer for Hidden Strike was dominated by action, quintessential Chan and Cena moves, funny banter between the two, and Pilou Asbæk’s villainy as Owen Paddock. The theme of oil war is tricky but guess we have to trust the director on a smart execution.

Apart from the ones mentioned, the upcoming movie also stars Scream actor Amadeus Serafini as Henry Van Home, Chinese actor Gong Jun as Haiming, Zhenwei Wang is Xiao Wei, Tim Man as Knox, and Rachel Holoway as Raider, among others.

Recently released Hidden Strike trailer gives all sorts of Mad Max, Fast 11, and Rush Hour vibes to fans

The official synopsis of Hidden Strike reads as:

“Two ex-special forces soldiers must team up and escort a group of civilians working for an oil refinery along Baghdad’s “Highway of Death” to the safety of the Green Zone.”

The trailer doesn’t exactly toe the line of the summary and starts with a scene showing several charred vehicles lying astray. It proceeds to display how an oil war is about to explode in the near future and that the dangerous situation can only be contained by two men, Chan’s ex-special forces soldier Luo Feng and John Cena’s former US Marine Chris Van Home.

When Discussing Film shared the trailer on their Twitter page, fans dropped all sorts of comments. However, most of them compared the tone of the movie with that of a Mad Max outing, like Mad Max: Fury Road and also said how it looks like a cross between that and Fast & Furious films. Rush Hour, Jackie Chan’s eternal classic, was referenced as well.

Fans react to trailer, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans happy about trailer, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fans react to trailer, shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Earlier titled Project X, Project X-Traction, and S.N.A.F.U, Hidden Strike has been helmed by Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed, The Expendables 4) and backed by XYZ Films. The California-based production and sales company was behind projects like The Raid: Redemption, On the Job, and The Raid 2.

Hidden Strike does not have a release date as of now and rumors suggest that it may opt for a direct-to-video outing or a release on the OTT space.

Poll : 0 votes