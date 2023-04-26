"He looks so cute": Viral John Cena dancing with headphones meme origin explained as trend takes internet by storm

A clip of John Cena dancing with his headphones on has become the internet's favorite meme. The video is being widely shared online and is being used as a reaction to celebrate the little wins in life.

For the uninitiated, the viral clip of the former WWE star dancing with headphones on is originally from a 2017 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, Cena took part in the Whisper Challenge, and social media users have fallen in love with the "cute" video.

nada⁷🇵🇰 @irreIevantnada i love watching john cena dancing with his headphones on he looks so cute i love watching john cena dancing with his headphones on he looks so cute

Cena's dance video recently became a CapCut template on TikTok. It was after this that several memes began doing the rounds on the internet.

Origin of the viral meme featuring John Cena dancing with headphone

The video of Cena that has taken the internet by storm, features him dancing in a pink tuxedo with his headphones on during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

On March 23, 2017, the show's official YouTube channel uploaded a clip from the interview as Cena participated in The Whisper Challenge. At the 0:31-minute mark, the much-loved personality can be seen dancing in his seat with headphones on as he raises his fists slightly.

Later, on April 23, 2022, the video of John Cena dancing was posted by @fallontonight on TikTok. A year later, it went viral on the internet as CapCut user Ethan Genders created a template called "John Cena Dancing" that used a greenscreen behind Cena on The Tonight Show.

Social media users made several memes featuring John Cena

Internet users are enjoying the meme featuring Cena dancing. A Twitter user mentioned that if John got royalty every time people used his dance meme, he would be very rich. Others also appreciated the meme and shared their versions of it.

Carol D'silva @CarolDsillva If only John Cena got royalty every time people used his dancing meme video. If only John Cena got royalty every time people used his dancing meme video.

Marty 🦇 @itsmartysmom The John Cena dancing meme is so cute The John Cena dancing meme is so cute

Shubhx.eth @ShubhAgrawal26



Can’t get enough. If you come across any..please send!! Absolutely in love and obsessed with john cena dancing to this cupid reels song on instagramCan’t get enough. If you come across any..please send!! Absolutely in love and obsessed with john cena dancing to this cupid reels song on instagram 😂😭😭Can’t get enough. If you come across any..please send!! https://t.co/K0Q0zTchBy

shvdybby @shvdybby john cena dancing to cupid is my fav tik tok trend right now john cena dancing to cupid is my fav tik tok trend right now

dart monjim 🎯🐵 @adzymmm john cena dancing with cupid is the best tiktok trend ever john cena dancing with cupid is the best tiktok trend ever

𝒮𝚊𝚛𝚊 ꨄ @baddiexsari Whenever that John Cena dancing trend on tiktok appears on my tl, I instantly get happy Whenever that John Cena dancing trend on tiktok appears on my tl, I instantly get happy

no luv @noluv143 john cena dancing to cupid will always never not be funny john cena dancing to cupid will always never not be funny

MC عبضه @Abdo1911_ John Cena dancing tiktoks are so funny for some reason John Cena dancing tiktoks are so funny for some reason

John Cena's Bing Chilling meme

Apart from this viral trend featuring John Cena dancing, he has also been the subject of another meme called 'Bing Chilling.' In this, he was seen eating ice cream and singing in Chinese.

Translated to English via The SportsRush, he said:

"Good morning, China. Now I have ice cream. I like ice cream very much, but 'Fast and Furious 9' is better than ice cream."

This meme began doing the rounds in 2021 when John was promoting his movie, F9: The Fast Saga. However, he landed in controversy as during one of his interviews, he mistakenly referred to Taiwan as a country instead of a city in a part of China. He later posted an apology online.

The former WWE star then posted a video on his Weibo account, which is now the Bing Chilling meme.

John Felix Anthony Cena first rose to fame as a wrestler when he began his professional career in 1999. He then made his debut in the film industry in 2006 with The Marine, which was produced by WWE Studios.

He soon became known for his appearances in films like Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, The Marine, Ricky Stanicky, Bumblebee, Playing with Fire, Fred: The Movie, the Fast & Furious franchise, and more.

