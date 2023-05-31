Why was John Cena and Jackie Chan's film Hidden Strike delayed for so long?

You'd undoubtedly pay attention if you heard a movie starring WWE's John Cena and the legendary Jackie Chan was about to hit the screens. The idea of having two renowned celebrities collaborate on a movie has a lot of potential.

Hidden Strike, a much-anticipated but long-delayed action film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, eventually debuted its trailer on May 30.

With the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe in 2020, the film's initial release was delayed. However, the movie's trailer has given fans a great deal of optimism.

Cena's remarks while promoting Fast 9 posed an additional threat to the film's success. Cena mentioned Taiwan as a country, something Chinese media vehemently suppresses. After receiving criticism from the general population, Cena promptly apologized.

While Cena's Taiwan squabble had no effect on the Chinese box office or the release of Fast and Furious 9, there was still concern among the filmmakers of Hidden Strike that Chinese spectators would not seek out the film starring Cena.

Before the cameras started rolling for the film, John Cena told The Hollywood Reporter how thrilled he was to be working on the movie and how much he was anticipating it.

“It’s going to be so special. Not only will we make a good movie, I’m going to learn so much.” [H/T Yahoo Finance]

John Cena recently complimented Roman Reigns on his accomplishments.

Cena recently professed his appreciation for Roman Reigns. He praised his amazing capacity to catapult other wrestlers into the stratosphere of success. He went on to praise Reigns for his contributions to The Bloodline.

The Cenation Leader lauded Reigns' unique strategy, pointing out that The Bloodline has flourished thanks to Reigns' recruitment of outstanding individuals. Cena admitted on Busted Open Radio that Reigns had changed the way the sport was perceived.

"So my personal number one, I think Roman Reigns has to be considered strongly. What he’s done with the championship, what he’s done as essentially a selective performer, he’s redefined how you do it."

"Not only that, the reason I really rest a lot of accolades on Roman’s shoulders, and I’ve told this to him personally, [is] his ability to pass energy to more than himself." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Cena last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to the United States Champion, Austin Theory.

