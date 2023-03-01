Minecraft player builds colossal cathedral in-game

Minecraft's community thrives on exciting builds, and plenty of players are willing to share their creations. One such build astonished the community when it was posted to Reddit on February 27, 2023.

On the official Minecraft subreddit, user nikephoros_phocas shared a post detailing their full-scale cathedral build.

The northern garden of the cathedral build posted to Minecraft's subreddit (Image via u/nikephoros_phocas/Reddit)

The creation is absolutely massive in scope, likely containing thousands of blocks and decorations. Complete with domes, porticos, and encompassing exterior gardens, nikephoros_phocas clearly put a ton of time and effort into this build to get it right.

The screenshots shared were also taken with shaders active, making the build shimmer in the light and glow in the darkness.

Minecraft Redditors react to the gorgeous and massive cathedral build

The side dome and apse of the cathedral build, complete with a fresco on the dome interior (Image via u/nikephoros_phocas/Reddit)

It's pretty tough not to be impressed when a Minecraft player creates a build that utilizes ancient architecture. This was certainly the case with this cathedral build.

The amount of detail inside and out is staggering, and fans took note of it in their responses. Nikephoros_phocas also posted an explanation for their build, including what real-world cathedrals the creation was inspired by and how it incorporated different types of architectural styles that hail from the Mediterranean.

Plenty of Minecraft players were very impressed by the build, with some remarking that they couldn't replicate it directly in Survival or Creative Mode.

One player also requested a schematic file so the build could be recreated block-by-block in the game engine. However, so far, there has been no reply from nikephoros_phocas.

At the moment, the post has a total of 474 upvotes and 33 karma, but it will likely gain even more popularity as time passes.

Granted, many builds of this variety are typically posted in the Minecraft Builds subreddit. However, this cathedral has done a remarkable job on the front page of the primary subreddit.

Perhaps in the future, nikephoros_phocas will check back in and provide a link to download the cathedral so their fellow players can get a closer look. Regardless, even the screenshots provided in the original post can instill wonder and inspire builders to create their own projects.

Builds like this cathedral are emblematic of the sheer creative capabilities of the Minecraft community. Players share their new creations all the time, and the feedback and inspiration, in turn, allow other fans of the game to create innovative and excellent builds of their own.

The cycle continues to repeat, and new in-game updates only enhance the block diversity and decorative capabilities that players can utilize in their future projects.

This core system of players creating, sharing, and being inspired is one of the reasons why Minecraft continues to be a smash-hit game, with millions of active players over 10 years after its full debut.

Given that new content is right around the corner with update 1.20, the future certainly looks bright for builders and decorators in the game.

