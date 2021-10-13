5 best Minecraft mods for architecture

With Minecraft modding becoming so prevalent over recent years, there are thousands of mods for players to experiment with freely.

Although it's true there are a plethora of different mod categories, Minecraft architecture mods are among the most popular. With epic new decorations, building blocks, and design styles, it doesn't take much to work out why they have risen so quickly to the top.

Five most enjoyable Minecraft mods that add new architecture

5) ArchitectureCraft

ArchitectureCraft is a trendy Minecraft forge mod built for Minecraft version 1.10.2.

The mod primarily sets out to implement a plethora of new architectural-based content in terms of features. This includes sloped roofs, glazable windows, rounded blocks, classic style pillars, balcony railings, and staircase improvements.

4) The Mighty Architect

The Mighty Architect is a Minecraft client-side, tool-based mod. It allows players to build structures far more quickly with a blueprint-style UI.

Gamers can also decorate surrounding areas with new items and blocks, also included by this epic mod.

3) Chinese Workshop

Chinese Workshop is a Minecraft architecture mod with over 5 million downloads (Image via CurseForge)

Boasting an eye-watering 6 million downloads, the Chinese Workshop mod allows users to add a splash of the far East into their Minecraft world.

More specifically, this mod adds a bunch of oriental Chinese-style buildings and decorations to Minecraft.

2) Architect's Palette

Architect's Palette is the perfect Minecraft mod for anyone who may have felt the game's vanilla color scheme perhaps lacking in variety.

As the name suggests, Architect's Palette adds a variety of new colors, textures, and general colorful life into the game. This mod is especially perfect for Minecraft builders and would be an excellent addition to any creative servers.

1) Architect

Last but certainly not least is Architect, a fantastic mod that primarily provides a small toolset that can easily replicate structures.

The mod also allows for blueprinting with a simple yet highly effective selection and pasting system. Gamers can even use this mod to fine-tune any minor adjustments to a Minecraft build that typically would otherwise not be possible in vanilla.

