Minecraft player showcases an orc empire on their server

Minecraft offers a fantastic way for people to use their creativity, and with so many blocks, players can build almost anything they want. Case in point: A user named u/Frenchfry112 posted a build on the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit displaying an amazing orc empire they'd constructed for their RPG server, much to the amazement of the community on Reddit.

Minecraft player leaves fans stunned with orc empire

The build of the orc empire that was posted on the r/Minecraftbuilds subreddit is so detailed and impressive that it almost looks like it has no association with Minecraft.

This orc empire could be a part World of Warcraft, where players would get to explore the massive Orcish city of Orgrimmar. However, Frenchfry112 transformed their idea into reality in Minecraft, making it all the more praiseworthy.

When examining this stunning orc empire, players can't help but be in awe. It is magnificently constructed and really encapsulates the architecture that a player would expect when picturing an orc settlement. In fact, many players wanted a timelapse or video of the creation of the build, simply due to the craftsmanship employed by u/Frenchfry112.

Players want to join RPG server to experience the orc empire

Without question, this build is a remarkable representation of what a fan would expect from a fantasy world, only enhanced by its association with Minecraft.

u/Frenchfry112 mentioned that this was built for their RPG server, which prompted players to want an invite to the server so they could walk around and experience the orc empire properly.

Unfortunately, however, a server link or a copy of the build is not available for players at this time.

Community interested in how long it took

Upon seeing the impressive build for the first time, some Redditors thought it was a painting. And it's easy to see why, what with the shaders and the design of the build; you'd be forgiven for thinking the creation has got nothing to do with Minecraft.

However, closer inspection tells viewers that not only is the build from Minecraft, but each block has been meticulously placed to ensure this build is as exquisite as possible. This is one reason fans showed an interest in learning how long the build might have taken to create.

u/Frenchfry112's Twitter handle has even more builds

For players looking for even more amazing builds, they can check out Frenchfry's Twitter feed. It is filled with amazing content Minecraft players are very likely to enjoy.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh