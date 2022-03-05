Top 5 Minecraft Reddit builds from this week

Reddit is a fantastic place for Minecraft players to share anything about the game. There are spaces for questions, suggestions, seeds, servers, builds, and more. Gamers can head there to find almost anything they might need, but the most popular posts are usually stellar builds.

Players who complete these incredible builds want nothing more than to share them with the world. They probably didn't intend on doing all that work just for themselves to see it. Here are some of the best builds found on Reddit this week.

Best Minecraft builds found on Reddit recently

5) Port city work in progress

Everything about this port city is great. It's a work in progress, but it's coming along really nicely. The chosen blocks, stellar design, background settings, and everything else work together perfectly. The community is certainly anxious to see the finished product.

4) Aquarium

This aquarium is quaint, but that's not a bad thing. It has nice artwork, and the fish and aquatic plant life look great. The use of prismarine is perfect since it's one of the most aquatic building blocks.

3) Nether portal

Nether portals are often just the bare necessities. Many Minecraft players don't even fill the corners of the portal with Obsidian because it's not totally necessary. That just makes the good ones stand out more, like this one shared to Reddit. The design is great and makes entering and exiting the Nether a little less bland.

2) Lake house

This time lapse was shared by u/Horace_Altman and it's a beauty. This player created the base and everything, so it's probably entirely made from scratch. The end result is a stellar little house that almost everyone would love to live in.

1) River house

This river house is one of the nicest builds in recent memory. The house is good, the setting is beautiful, and the details are sublime. Even the interior has had the attention it deserves to make this build a very well-rounded product. All the colors work well, and the Minecraft block choice is excellent.

