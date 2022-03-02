Minecraft Redditor finds good seed for building an Ice Castle in-game

Following the Minecraft 1.18 update, worlds could generate in ways they never could before. Caves can spawn all the way down to Y level -64. Mountains can spawn as high as Y level 256, which was the previous build limit. Cool worlds that players have found were impossible to locate prior to the update.

Now, seeds like the one this Minecraft Redditor found are possible. To make it even better, the 1.18 update made it so that all seeds would work for both Bedrock and Java Edition.

There's still no cross-platform play for these versions, but this is a step in the right direction. The seed is perfect for an ice castle and makes great use of the new features that were introduced in the update.

Minecraft Redditor discovers wonderful 1.18 seed for ice castle build

The Redditor described the seed as a "small hill between two frozen lakes and ice spires." Ice spires is a fairly rare biome to find and in the background of the image, there appears to be one of the newly introduced mountain biomes.

They also mention that there are good caves and villages nearby. Village spawns can also be hard to come by, so when there's a seed with villages, caves, rare biomes and a good building area, Minecraft players don't hesitate to share them with others.

Ice Spires is a pretty rare biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The user commented below saying that there are also cool rock formations (another part of the 1.18 update) quite close by. The seed for this particular world is 257136944. It doesn't list any coordinates, so it can be expected that this particular area is fairly close to spawn.

Good world seeds are beloved by most gamers, and the community has reacted that way to this one, too. At the time of writing, the original post had garnered over a thousand upvotes. Many comments were filled with positive remarks, with one praising the new world generation.

Those who want to can enter the seed into a new world and begin working on their ice castle as it is working now.

