Minecraft Redditor creates a realistic airport in-game

Building real-life things in Minecraft is one of the most fun activities to do. However, it's also one of the most challenging. Making up builds from scratch is challenging enough since the dimensions and angles are rather important. Making something that already exists expounds on those issues.

These builds are always impressive, but especially this latest one from Minecraft Redditor u/FredericoJuan. He created an entirely realistic airport. While it's not like building JFK Airport in-game, it's still wildly impressive. Check it out below.

Minecraft player builds his own airport in-game

While this was undoubtedly done in Creative, that doesn't negate any of the brilliance this build has. This kind of build would be nearly impossible to pull off in Survival mode, so it doesn't change much.

Airports are arguably the biggest type of building in the world. There are tons of terminals, restaurants, shops and more. There are also hundreds of giant planes which take up a lot of space. Embarking on a Minecraft build like this in the game is impressive in-and-of itself.

However, the build itself stands on its own. It's a large, breathtaking build that captures every major detail of an airport. The sheer size and time it must have taken to complete it is worth praising.

The outside of the airport (Image via u/FredericoJuan on Reddit)

The community seems to agree with that, too. They've responded with 500 upvotes at the time of writing. The original post even has a 100% upvote rate. One commenter even began wondering about using this in a server and how great it would be.

The details are arguably the best part and at least one commenter agrees. Such a build would not be the same if it weren't so detailed.

One commenter wondered if the buildings inside were as detailed and complete as the outside. The full tour of the airport is on YouTube, so players can see that they are.

In the comments, the original poster shared the link for the map if players want to download it and check it out for themselves.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul