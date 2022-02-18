Minecraft Redditor recreates a baguette in-game and it looks pixel perfect

Minecraft builds don't have to be large mansions, stellar underground bunkers, or other practical things. The great thing about the game is that players can do almost anything they might want to. This includes builds that are less conventional.

One Minecraft Redditor did just that when they created a literal baguette. No, that's not a reference to anything. They really created a loaf of French bread in-game, and it's incredible.

Minecraft player creates baguette in-game with perfect results

One of the most difficult parts of a build like this is the texturing and coloring. 2D images are a lot easier to recreate since they have no depth and rarely any color alterations.

2D builds are less of a challenge (Image via YouTube/RocketZer0)

However, 3D images require a lot more work. Shadows, details, depth and more all have to be present in order to make it look right.

While the baguette is likely made with a program of sorts, the detail and artistic choices are still difficult to pull off correctly.

One of the key features of this particular loaf of bread is the ridges. Anyone who's had one is familiar with them, but they're a challenge to make in Minecraft.

The community is understandably impressed with the work done here. The post has already garnered almost 11 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. The comment section is filled with positive feedback.

One commenter even thought this was a simple painting and not a Minecraft image. That's perhaps one of the highest compliments a build could receive.

The image even caused one commenter to get hungry, which is the true test of how good food looks.

These kinds of builds are usually only possible in Java Edition. Mods, texture packs, and other add-ons make this possible. Bedrock Edition players will simply have to look on in awe when creations like this come around.

Edited by Siddharth Satish