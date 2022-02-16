Minecraft player creates a texture pack showcasing different Enderman in each nether biome

Endermen could always be found in The End in Minecraft. They also spawned in the overworld at night, but they were more commonly found in The End. Once the Nether was updated to 1.16, the Nether got several new biomes and a few of them house Endermen.

The Warped Forest is now one of the best places to look for and farm Endermen in Minecraft. While it's a vastly different setting than The End or the Overworld, the Endermen all look alike.

That's true in vanilla Minecraft, but not for the texture pack this Minecraft Redditor shared with fans. Each biome gives a brand new texture to the Enderman.

Minecraft Redditor shares awesome new biome textures for Enderman

There are five biomes featured in this post. There are also five total Nether biomes:

Nether Wastes

Crimson Forest

Warped Forest

Soul Sand Valley

Basalt Deltas

However, only Warped Forest and Nether Wastes represent the Nether in the texture pack. The other three biomes appear to be The End, a plains biome and a cave.

Arguably the coolest biome texture pack is for the Nether Wastes biome. This is the most common biome in the Nether, so it will be a popular texture if players use this pack.

The End texture will also be heavily featured since it always swarms with Endermen. The Warped Forest is also a popular spawn point, making that texture an excellent addition.

Endermen in The End (Image via Mojang)

Fortunately for players who want to use this texture pack, it was shared with the public in a comment underneath the original post.

The community has responded with overwhelming positivity. The post has already garnered over 15 thousand upvotes at writing. The comments were also littered with praise.

One player wondered why this hadn't been introduced to the game's vanilla version yet. Many are certainly hoping Mojang will take notice of this.

Others never quite realized how much this texture pack was needed until they saw it.

All in all, it's one of the coolest and most unique texture packs to hit the game in recent memory.

