5 things players didn't know about the Enderman in Minecraft

In Minecraft, Endermen are some of the oldest mobs that can be found in the game. They are relatively rare to find compared to other everyday mobs like zombies, skeletons, and creepers.

Endermen are actually special because they are the only mob to spawn in all three dimensions found in Minecraft: The Overworld, The Nether, and The End.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the Minecraft Enderman.

5 hidden facts about Minecraft Endermen

#5 — Endermen are neutral mods

Endermen in Minecraft are neutral mobs, meaning that they will not attack the player without being provoked. Provoking an Enderman is easy as they go into attack mode once they make eye contact with a player.

The only way to stop the Enderman from attacking the player, once provoked, is to kill it or have it teleport away due to environmental factors like rain, sun, or another mob attacking the Enderman.

#4 — A group of Endermen is called a Haunting

Endermen spawn in groups of one-to-four. Collectively, they are called a Haunting.

Hauntings spawn in all three dimensions in Minecraft. Those being the overworld, the Nether, and the End. Although Endermen are more common in the End, they do not spawn in groups larger than four. But they do spawn frequently.

#3 — Endermen pick up flowers

Endermen have many blocks they can pick up, including grass blocks, stone, podzol, sand, gravel, and many more. Endermen actually dropped silk touched blocks, meaning that players can gather grass blocks without a silk touch tool.

Endermen can also pick up every type of flower, and it's adorable to see a passive Enderman roaming the world holding a flower between its hands.

#2 — Arrows cannot damage Endermen

Arrows cannot hit Endermen in combat as they teleport away from the area to avoid the damage. They can be hit by flame and spectral arrows.

More importantly, Endermen cannot be damaged by any arrow. For instance, a player could place the Endermen on a single block, from which they can not teleport, and drop arrows on them. The Enderman will not take damage or get hit by the arrows.

#1 — Endermen fight the Ender Dragon

Endermen in Minecraft fight the Ender Dragon alongside the player if provoked by the boss. If the Ender Dragon flies low enough to hit the Enderman or breathe acid on them, the mob will try to fight back.

In most cases, the Ender Dragon can repel the Endermen's attacks since they mainly try to get her when she lands in the middle. There might be instances where the Endermen deal damage to the dragon.

