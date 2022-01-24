5 most realistic Minecraft texture packs (2022)

Minecraft has been around for quite a while now. It is one of the most popular games globally, and gamers of all ages have played it. One of the most adored features is that players can easily customize their looks via texture packs.

Texture packs come in all shapes and sizes, but one of the most popular types among fans is making Minecraft look ultra-realistic thanks to high-definition and photorealistic textures.

Five awesome high-definition Minecraft texture packs to use in 2022

5) Helheim

The Helheim texture pack (Image via PMC)

For those looking for a tried and tested super HD texture pack, Helheim is one of the best options. Boasting almost 50,000 downloads, this super HD texture pack is not quite photorealistic, but it's close.

In fact, a lot of the 3D models seen in this pack are entirely custom modeled, which is rare and is part of why this pack stands out so much. It also comes in three resolution options, so those with less capable PCs aren't excluded from the fun.

4) SkylineArt 2048x

The Skyline Art 2048x pack (Image via PMC)

This highly realistic texture pack from the MC creator team "Modern Art Studio" highlights the pinnacle of what can be done with Minecraft these days. There are many textures here that go above and beyond in terms of detail when compared to others.

Released in July of last year, this pack was recently updated to support the Minecraft 1.18 "Caves and Cliffs" Part 2 update. This makes it the perfect pack for those looking to jump back into Minecraft to explore the latest update.

3) Moderna HD Pack

Particularly perfect for playing Minecraft survival, the Moderna HD resource pack is one of the best out there for those looking for lower resolution realistic packs. It has all the qualities players could ever want while remaining at a very humble x64 texture.

While this might not look the most realistic compared to others on this list, it's undoubtedly the best choice for low-end systems. The texture quality may be slightly less impressive, but it should be orders of magnitude more performant.

2) Misa's Realistic Texture Pack

Clocking in with an incredible 530,000 downloads, Misa's Realistic Texture pack is surely one of the best options out there. It was first released in 2011, over 11 years ago, but has been maintained to this day and recently updated to support Minecraft version 1.18.

In terms of looks, the pack describes itself as focusing on realism without going overboard on photographic effects. It also takes a pro-vanilla feeling, without many cartoonish or overboard effects present.

1) ModernArch R

Now supporting versions between 1.16.2 - 1.18, ModernArch R is a fresh overhaul of the classic ModernArch realistic pack. It contains many overhauled new custom 3D models exported in a crystal clear 512x or even 1024x resolution.

Over its three-year lifespan, this texture pack has managed to rake in almost 400,000 downloads, which is a real testament to its quality. For anyone looking for a realistic texture pack that simply works without much fuss, this is certainly a great choice.

