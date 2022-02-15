Minecraft Redditor showcases an impressive underwater storage room on survival realm

Minecraft players are constantly looking for storage. The longer players spend on a world, the more items they will collect and the more space they will need. This leads to many players building structures entirely for storage.

Sometimes this means an underground room in their house. Other times it means they need an attic or room above their existing build. In few cases, it requires something extravagant like what this Minecraft Redditor built.

Minecraft Redditor builds entire underwater facility for storage

Minecraft players collect a lot of items over the course of a playthrough, but storing them is never easy. One Redditor decided to accept the challenge and make what could be considered the coolest storage room in the game's long history.

What's even more impressive is that it was done in a Survival realm. Building a room like this requires a lot of work in Creative mode, so one can only imagine how difficult it must've been in Survival.

The room itself is absolutely massive. The Redditor swam through just one portion of the room that contained multiple levels of 20+ block long hallways. Filling up those hallways are tons of double chests.

It's two stories tall, with four of the hallways mentioned above. The amount of blocks required for a build like this is nearly unfathomable, and the community has responded with the appropriate amount of awe and wonder.

This build is absolutely massive (Image via Reddit/sydney_transport)

One player pointed out how ingenious the build was. Creepers are a frustrating mob since they can blow up massive builds and destroy whatever players were working on. However, since this is entirely underwater, it can't be blown up.

Another useful aspect is that it makes fully powered conduits that much more useful. Other players responded with simple praise.

All in all, the post has nearly four thousand upvotes at the time of writing, showcasing just how impressive this work really is. Builds like this don't come along very often, and they need to be appreciated when they do.

Edited by Siddharth Satish