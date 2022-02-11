How to fully power a Conduit in Minecraft 

A conduit can be one of the most useful items in Minecraft. When fully powered, it grants water breathing, haste and night vision. This is only in effect when underwater or in the rain, but is incredibly useful nonetheless.

Conduits remain one of the most difficult items to obtain and it's not any easier to fully power it. Here's how to do that.

Fully powering a conduit in Minecraft

Minecraft gamers will need a minimum of 16 prismarine blocks to power the conduit. They should build a square frame that looks like the picture below. There should be a square frame with another perpendicular one and finally, another horizontal one in the middle.

A conduit frame for powering it up (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft conduit will be placed on the middle block inside, on the bottom row. It won't sit on that block, though, it will instead hover one block above it. Once it is in place and the frame is built, players should begin experiencing Conduit Power.

For full power and a much larger range of effect, Minecraft players will need to add on to this existing frame with larger square frames. A full-frame of 42 blocks will see its range increase three times.

Prismarine blocks and other materials that can craft them are found at ocean monuments. Mining these blocks is very difficult if players have not vanquished the Elder Guardian first.

In order to obtain a conduit, players need to be rather lucky. It only requires two crafting ingredients: seven nautilus shells and one heart of the sea. Unfortunately, a heart of the sea can only be obtained one way.

In both Java Edition and Bedrock Edition, buried treasure has a 100% chance to have a heart of the sea. The challenging part is finding the buried treasure. Maps can come in shipwrecks and ocean ruins.

Once players get there, the treasure can be buried anywhere in the X on the map, so it may take a long time to find. Conversely, nautilus shells are much easier to find as they can be fished up or dropped from slain drowns.

