Conduit in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

A Conduit is a type of underwater beacon that damages hostile mobs and gives Minecraft players beneficial powers.

They can craft a Conduit using Nautilus shells and a Heart of the sea. A Conduit needs at least one ring of Prismarine block to activate. Like the beacon, the more rings the Conduit is surrounded by, the more powerful it will be.

One Conduit can have up to three rings made of Prismarine block. When players are underwater and near an activated Conduit, they will gain water breathing, night vision, and haste effects.

Recapping details about the Conduit in Minecraft

The Conduit was introduced to Minecraft Java Edition with their 1.13 update, while Bedrock Edition had a Conduit in the 1.5 update. However, Conduits did not have the ability to affect Bedrock players in the rain until the 1.16 update.

Players can craft a Conduit using a crafting table. The recipe for a Conduit calls for eight Nautilus shells and one Heart of the sea. The former can be found as loot or dropped by Drowned mobs. Meanwhile, a Heart of the sea can only be found as loot in buried treasure, sunken ships, and ocean ruins.

The recipe for a Conduit (Image via Mojang)

A player will need to make a ring of Prismarine or sea lantern blocks underwater to have the effects of a Minecraft Conduit or Conduit Power. Players can use any type of Prismarine block to do this as long as they are blocks or stacked slabs.

One ring is five blocks long and five blocks tall and can be repeated three times around the Conduit for the maximum radius of Conduit power. A full-frame will include the bonus ability to do damage to Drowned.

Conduit power includes haste, water breathing, and night vision. Each effect is typically made by players as potions on a brewing stand with things found in the world. However, a Conduit will give them these effects as long as they are within its range.

Night vision in Minecraft allows players to see in the dark. It can also be used as a means to make the water appear clear when looking at it from above. This makes it easier for players who are looking for sunken ships and ocean ruins.

Haste is an effect that increases a players mining and attack speed. When they are underwater, users typically have a slower mining speed. The haste effect in Minecraft helps players regain that speed the same way the aqua affinity enchantment would.

The water-breathing effect in Minecraft is self-explanatory. As the name suggests, players who have this effect can extend the amount of time they can spend underwater. The effect does this by delaying the time it takes for the air bubbles to drop or stopping the bubbles from popping entirely.

Depending on the number of block rings on a Conduit, Minecraft players can also sleep in beds that are underwater and do not run the risk of drowning.