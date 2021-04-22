Aqua Affinity is the name of one of the many enchantments in Minecraft, which is exclusively used on helmets and turtle shells. Players can get Aqua Affinity by using books, helmets, or turtle shells on an enchantment table.

A player can use Aqua Affinity to mine underwater at a normal speed, and it would be as if the player was mining on the surface. There is only one level to this enchantment as it is meant to make mining underwater similar to mining on land.

Get to know a little about the Aqua Affinity enchantment in Minecraft.

Everything players need to know about the Aqua Affinity enchantment in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

The Aqua Affinity enchantment can be obtained in a few different ways. Players in Minecraft can select it using an enchantment table for experience points and lapis lazuli. This will enchant either a book, a helmet, or a turtle shell with Aqua Affinity. If the player has a book, that book of enchanting can be combined with a helmet or turtle shell using an anvil.

This enchantment will not do anything until the player equips the enchanted helmet or turtle shell. Players can equip the enchanted head armor by going into their inventory and placing it in the helmet slot. The helmet or shell will appear to have a purple shine to it both in the player's inventory and when it is worn.

Players can also buy enchanted helmets from villagers in exchange for emeralds. An enchanted book can be bought off of a Minecraft librarian, whereas the enchanted helmets could be found being sold by an armorer. Players can give villagers these jobs by placing either a lectern for a librarian or a blast furnace for an armorer.

Both enchanted books and enchanted armor can be found as loot in Minecraft. It makes sense that the same applies to the Aqua Affinity enchantment.

Players can find Aqua Affinity books of enchantment and enchanted helmets in naturally generated structures. And they can loot through chests in any naturally generated structure for a chance to find these items.