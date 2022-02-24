Minecraft Redditor builds bonsai-shaped village

Everyone who has played Minecraft has built something. That may have just been a dirt house to survive in, but it was constructed nonetheless. Other players play the game specifically to create cool things.

Sometimes that's a massive underwater storage room, a detailed loaf of bread, or a village made out of a bonsai tree.

The latter is what this Minecraft Redditor built, and it's spectacular. Villages naturally spawn, but they don't look anything like this. Creating a custom village can be fun, and that's exactly what has been accomplished here.

Minecraft player creates custom village in a bonsai tree

If naturally-generated villages were remotely close to as cool as this build, users would often look for them. They'd probably even choose to live there instead of building their own homes.

Bonsai trees are one of the most unique plants out there. As such, they're not actually in Minecraft, so every part of this build is entirely man-made. Birch trees, oak trees, acacia trees, jungle trees, and more naturally spawn, but they don't look like that.

Villages can vary in design, but not tremendously (Image via Education Edition)

Building the entire bonsai tree from scratch is an impressive feat nonetheless. It likely required tens of thousands of blocks or more to make. The details are also very well done, and the dimensions look good.

The community has responded with the same sentiment. The original post, also shared on YouTube, had four thousand upvotes at the time of writing. Gamers praised every part of it, even the circular base.

Others noted that it was the coolest village design they had seen yet.

A few are just hoping that this will be available for download so they can try it out themselves.

That may or may not happen, but given how much positive attention it's getting, it would be a surprise if a mod didn't get made with these kinds of village designs.

Once that happens, Mojang might notice and adjust how the villages spawn in vanilla Minecraft. For now, players will just have to appreciate this work of art.

Edited by Ravi Iyer