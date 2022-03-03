Minecraft Redditor makes a port city in-game

Building is a huge part of Minecraft. Many players load into a world with the sole intention of building as many cool things as they possibly can. There are different ways to go about this: finding a good seed to build in, spawning in a random world and looking or building right at spawn.

Either way, building is incredibly fun and can be based on real things or not. In this instance, this Minecraft Redditor is basing their build off a real-life thing: a port city. Check it out below.

Minecraft Redditor builds boat and port city in-game

It is a work in progress, but the post shared has all the makings of one of the most epic builds in recent history. The foundations for a truly magnificent city are all there.

The build takes place in a jungle biome next to the ocean, which is arguably the perfect setting for a build like this. The background of jungle trees and vines makes the build stand out even more.

The port city also makes great use of acacia wood, which is often considered one of the worst woods in the game. It stands out excellently against the background of green.

The use of stone also works incredibly well as it blends in and makes everything feel more natural. The Redditor then shared a look at the big boat they are building for it. It also gives a look at the nighttime version of the city.

Both the boat and the port city are coming along very nicely and will more than likely make up an incredible build when all is said and done.

Boat build (Image via u/Glittering_Ad5603 on Reddit)

The community seems to agree as the city post has over a thousand upvotes at the time of writing and the boat has received some as well. The comments are full of praise, too. One even hopes that the boats will work well, which seems to be the case.

One just thinks the whole thing is cool.

Either way, Minecraft players will have to stay tuned for updates on both the build and the boats.

