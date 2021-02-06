Where to find Acacia wood in Minecraft

Acacia trees are among the many different types of trees players can find in Minecraft. The savanna biome is home to the Acacia tree. Acacia wood planks in Minecraft are easy to spot, as they have a unique orange color to them.

Acacia wood can be used in many different builds to add a unique look to the structure. Not many players enjoy building with Acacia wood, but builds always look unique and gorgeous when players do.

Since Acacia wood planks look unique, players often wonder how they can obtain the orange blocks.

How to find acacia wood in Minecraft

Finding a savanna biome

Image via Minecraft

Savanna biomes in Minecraft are not hard to miss. They have a unique appearance. Savanna biomes are filled with Acacia trees that are often slanted.

The leaves on Acacia trees are not as rounded as they are on other trees. Acacia trees typically have leaves that appear to be flat and only two or three blocks high. The grass in savanna biomes is also more muted than on other biomes.

Savanna biomes are very common in Minecraft, so it should not take long to find one by walking. These biomes are often near deserts or plains.

Players who would rather spawn directly in a savanna biome instead of searching for one, savanna seeds can be found below:

5436

12947

666

Using acacia wood

Image via Minecraft

As mentioned before, Acacia blocks have a unique orange tint. Each block above is crafted using regular crafting recipes, but Acacia wood must be used.

If any other wood is used, the blocks above will not be orange. They will be the same color as the blocks used.

