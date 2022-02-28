Minecraft Redditor makes the dripstone rain over the terrain in-game

Weather is a big part of Minecraft. It can influence which mobs spawn, which effects are in use and how successful certain activities are. Weather is generally somewhat random in what kind and how long it will last.

There are several different ways for players to control the weather in their world. They can use the command: "/weather" and inputting either rain, thunder or clear. Snow occurs when rain happens in a winter biome.

There is not a way to add different weather events without mods. Sandstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, hail and others are not in the game, but one Minecraft Redditor found a way to make a brand new weather event.

Minecraft Redditor makes it rain with dripstone and redstone

Generally, what falls from the sky is not terribly dangerous. Hail can come in large sizes and cause damage, but that's not the most common precipitation. What this Minecraft Redditor made fall from the sky is rather dangerous, though.

Pointed dripstone does not ordinarily fall on its own. If it did, dripstone caves and other underground areas would become a lot more dangerous.

It does fall if the block it's connected to is broken, but this player decided to see what it would be like for dripstone to fall automatically.

Pointed dripstone (Image via Mojang)

Through the use of commands, observers, several other blocks and a lot of pointed dripstone, they were able to successfully create dripstone rain.

The community loved the post, giving it well over 16 thousand upvotes at the time of writing. One commenter even began hypothesizing about what players could do with something like this.

Others began to take it a step further than the original poster, wondering if this could be automated to the point of a neverending rain.

Commenters began figuring out how to make it even cooler (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players are constantly coming up with new ideas to try out. Fortunately, redstone makes a lot of them possible. As the game continues to grow, players will invent new things to do and discover new things that the game can do.

