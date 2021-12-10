5 things to know about dripstone caves in Minecraft 1.18

An Overworld biome introduced in Minecraft 1.17 during the Caves & Cliffs update, dripstone caves are biomes rife with dripstone stalagmites and stalactites that also feature water and copper ore quite often.

Though they've only been around for a short time, dripstone caves have grown considerably in popularity in Minecraft, due to the unique nature of dripstone and the interesting aesthetic that the biome itself brings compared to other caves.

However, although they may just seem like standard biomes, dripstone caves retain a few things worth keeping in mind when venturing through one.

Minecraft: Five things to keep in mind when inside a dripstone cave

5) There are differences in the biome between Minecraft versions

Though they're slight, there are a few differences in dripstone caves between Java and Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions have long held differences between them, and this is no different when it comes to aspects of dripstone caves. The two iterations differ in temperature and the coloration of their foliage.

However, the mob spawning chances and behavior appear to be more or less the same, which is somewhat odd, as many of the differences between the two versions of Minecraft have to do with mob spawn rates. Regardless, observant Minecraft players may notice the subtle visual differences between the two versions of dripstone caves.

4) Wells of water are generated

Small wells of water spot the stone flooring of a dripstone cave (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone caves can't exactly claim their name without two things, dripstone and water. Dripstone cave biomes will often have small reservoirs of water, typically in small areas of 1x1 or similar sizes. These particular cave biomes can also house significantly more water, but players shouldn't be surprised to find very small water pools as well. This is likely an aesthetic choice, as many of the caves that inspired dripstone caves were ones like the Hang Sơn Đoòng in Vietnam, which features a large subterranean river.

3) Drowned and glow squid can spawn in these water wells

Drowned are often seen near bodies of water, and this applies to dripstone caves as well (Image via Mojang)

Since water is present within dripstone caves, drowned are capable of spawning as hostile mobs within the biome. Not only this, but the underground nature of dripstone caves also allow non-hostile mobs, such as glow squids to appear within their waters.

Players should keep an eye out in the biome for these mobs, as they don't often spawn in Minecraft's cave biomes.

2) Dripstone caves spawn more copper ore

Dripstone caves spawn significantly more copper ore per blob (Image via Mojang)

Many ores in Minecraft are generated in small clusters called blobs, and the blobs can present more or less ore blocks depending on the biome they're found in.

When in dripstone caves, players can expect to find quite a few more copper ore blocks per blob, when compared to other mountain or cave biomes. If players are looking for a great place to bag some extra copper for their projects, dripstone caves are a solid scouting location.

1) Dripstone caves can still be dangerous

A dripstone cave biome intersecting with a ravine, making it prone to sudden drops (Image via Mojang)

As a subterranean cave, dripstone cave biomes are every bit as dangerous as other cave biomes. Furthermore, these biomes are capable of generating within ravines, meaning unaware players may end up meeting a horrible fall if they don't stay alert.

Hostile mobs found elsewhere in the Overworld are also present within dripstone caves, including zombies, spiders, slimes, skeletons, endermen, witches, and creepers. Even spider and chicken jockey enemies can spawn on very rare occasions.

There's plenty to enjoy in dripstone caves, but players should always keep their guard up when exploring, the hazards don't end just because players have entered a new biome.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider