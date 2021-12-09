Minecraft Redditor builds massive medieval town

Minecraft is famous for its almost-infinite sandbox world, allowing gamers to show creativity. Players can create anything their minds can think of in Minecraft.

There are hundreds of unique blocks and items for players to find, collect, and use in Minecraft. Minecrafters build massive castles, statues, structures, and whatnot using their creativity.

Minecraft subreddits are one of the best places to find the creations of many players. Recently, a fellow Redditor, u/exxidro, showcased their impressive medieval town filled with buildings, markets, taverns, and more.

Minecraft Redditor creates an impressive medieval town

Every Minecrafter dreams of starting a mega project and completing it at one point, but not all players get to finish their ambitious mega builds as it requires days or weeks worth of effort and time.

Redditor u/exxidro completed their medieval town projects after three and a half months. After looking at the entire build, other Redditors acknowledged OP's (Original Poster) efforts.

OP's town features medieval structures such as a palace, pier, schooner, market, church, tavern, flower fields, crop fields, parks, etc. The entire build feels like a custom medieval-themed map.

At the center of the town, OP has created multiple houses using stone and wood. All of them are connected with beautiful stony pathways. Tall walls surround the central part of town. Towards the ocean side, OP has built a small port and ship.

In the direction of forests, there are tiny wooden houses and large fields covered with wheat and sunflowers. If that's not already impressive, OP created this project on Minecraft Bedrock Edition for mobile. Building on smartphones is a lot more complicated than on other platforms.

Reactions

Many Redditors praised u/exxidro's medieval town through comments. Reddit user u/NotHulk97 saw the mobile controls in screenshots and complimented OP's skills.

Another Redditor, u/Appropriate_Iron_642, was also impressed by OP's town project. Building a project of that scale on mobile is impressive.

Reddit user u/Asleep_Maize_1559 felt that the Minecraft build was copied. OP proved the comment wrong by sharing how he had shared individual houses and structures built in the city on the subreddit.

