Minecraft: Java Edition's latest lead-up snapshot to update 1.19.4 was released on February 27, 2023. It's somewhat of a housekeeping update, as it mostly fixes bugs and slightly tweaks in-game block models and textures.

This may not exactly be the Java snapshot that players clamor for, but some fans will want to play the most up-to-date version of the game regardless.

Fortunately, doing this is a fairly easy task. As long as players have a legal copy of Java Edition, a good internet connection, and access to the in-game launcher on PC, they can update to the latest snapshot in just a few moments.

For Minecraft players who may not know how to do so, it never hurts to review the process.

How to update to Minecraft 1.19.4's pre-release 2 snapshot for Java Edition

Minecraft's official launcher is the most direct way to access new snapshots and pre-releases (Image via Mojang)

In years past, Minecraft players had to download specific .jar files provided by Mojang to give the new snapshots and previews a try. However, with the advent of the game's official launcher, players can access new content directly with just a few clicks and moments to update their in-game client.

This method does require an internet connection. However, just about any connection should be able to quickly and effectively download snapshots and pre-releases in just a few minutes, giving players more time to enjoy the game in the long run.

Here's how to download Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 2 via the official launcher:

Install the launcher if you haven't already. It can be found on Minecraft.net. Once installation completes, open the launcher. Select Java Edition on the left sidebar. To the left of the green install/play button, press the icon that reads "current version" by default, which will open a dropdown list. Select "latest snapshot" from the dropdown list and hit the play button. After a brief download of the snapshot/pre-release's assets, Java Edition will open, and you can enjoy the game.

Keep in mind that the method involving the official launcher will allow players to download and play the latest update of the game's snapshot system. This means that when the next major snapshot or pre-release is released, players can use this method to play them.

If players would like to stick to a previous version of the game, they can use the installations tab at the top of the screen. This feature lets them create separate installation folders where they can enjoy a specific version of the game without corrupting the other worlds they've created.

The next pre-release for version 1.19.4 shouldn't be too far away, and it will likely bring even more bug fixes. Though bug fixes aren't as exciting as new content (like that which snapshot 23w07a provided), it's still an important part of ensuring that the game runs as smoothly as possible.

Mojang stated that it wanted to fix as many gameplay bugs as possible before the release of 1.19.4, and its developers appear to be well on their way to doing so.

