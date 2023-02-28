Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 2 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft version 1.19.4 is well underway, and Mojang has been releasing pre-release patches to prepare as many players as possible. The latest iteration, 1.19.4 pre-release 2, comprises bug fixes with a particular block re-design thrown in for good measure.

Java Edition players can test it by accessing the latest snapshot from the official launcher on their PC. As Mojang previously stated with the first 1.19.4 pre-release, most of version 1.19.4's future development cycle will be focused on bug fixes. Hence, players shouldn't expect huge content additions or changes before 1.19.4's arrival.

However, for now, it's not a bad idea for Minecraft players to familiarize themselves with the latest snapshot before the next arrives.

What to know about Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 2

The reworked decorated pot block in Minecraft's latest 1.19.4 pre-release (Image via Mojang)

Though this latest Minecraft snapshot release doesn't massively change the game, it does prepare future updates and fixes as many niggling issues as possible.

Many bugs have been taken care of, and some experimental features implemented to preview the 1.20 update have been adjusted for various reasons. While more changes and fixes are impending, it's a good idea for players to familiarize themselves with this round of adjustments to stay on top of patch 1.19.4's overall development.

Technical changes

From now on, only mobs who possess the entity tag "dismounts_underwater" will forcefully dismount a player when they enter the water.

Experimental feature changes

The texture for pink petals found in the cherry grove biome has been updated.

The cherry door, sapling, and boat with chest textures have been revamped.

The neck of the decorated pot block has been changed in the in-game model. The model itself no longer clips with other blocks at the neck.

Bug Fixes

Loaded crossbows no longer look unloaded inside item frames after being dropped on the ground.

Broken blocks should no longer drop items in the wrong position at higher distances.

The execute command has been adjusted not to identify skeletons riding spiders and zombies riding chickens as controllers in the command syntax.

Tooltips from certain buttons and sliders will now disappear as intended.

UI buttons should no longer break certain resource packs implemented after Minecraft Java snapshot 23w06a.

The duplicated "minecraft:freeze" in the damage_type tag "bypasses_armor" has been removed.

The Java Edition logo should now display correctly while in the F1 menu during the game's credits.

Item_display now takes all NBT tags into account.

Striders and blazes will now correctly take 5x damage when the /damage command is used with freeze typing.

Entities in spawn chunks displayed with "interpolation_duration" when it's set to greater than zero will no longer visually reset to their default transformations.

Scroll arrows now work as intended in the "telemetry data collection" screen.

The misplaced pixel on the texture of cherry boats with chests has been addressed.

Out-of-stock items can no longer be bought by clicking them with sufficient payment in villager trades.

The cherry door's inconsistent texture has been fixed.

Button text is no longer visible outside of menus.

The "will be saved in..." text should reappear in the world creation menu.

The extra entities in Item Tags in the previous Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release have been removed.

Items will now correctly render in the UI of the bundle item.

Loading 23w07a worlds can now be done in safe mode, as the safe mode button previously did nothing.

Players can no longer climb up one block in height while riding a boat or a raft.

Water mobs can now be ridden in water as expected.

As Minecraft fans can see, most changes were indeed bug fixes in this pre-release, and more can be expected as 1.19.4's full release approaches. Mojang has included plenty of content additions, tags, and subcommands under the hood, and the new content naturally means that fixes will follow suit.

Fortunately, this pre-release seems to have taken care of many bugs, and hopefully, the upcoming ones will address even more.

