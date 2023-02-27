5 best additions coming in Minecraft 1.20 update

The highly-anticipated unnamed 1.20 update for Minecraft is not yet available, but players have a lot to look forward to. Mojang has provided previews and blog posts revealing the content that will be included in 1.20, and there is plenty to be excited about.

From new mobs and biomes to interesting gameplay methods, Minecraft fans will have many activities to engage in when 1.20 finally drops. However, there are certain features that have piqued the community's interest more than others, and these are undoubtedly the most eagerly-awaited additions to the beloved sandbox game.

Although the update's release date remains unknown, it's worth exploring the most thrilling additions that players can expect to encounter in Minecraft 1.20.

Most exciting additions coming to Minecraft 1.20

1) Smithing templates/armor trims

Armor has remained roughly the same in Minecraft for quite some time, but this will change in a substantial way in update 1.20. Thanks to the introduction of smithing template items, which can be looted from various generated structures, players can now add trims to each of their armor pieces. Depending on the template pattern and the material used to apply it, they can create a ton of different designs for their armor that should help them stand out.

Additionally, the introduction of one non-armor trim template provides a reworked way to obtain netherite gear. Players will now need this particular netherite upgrade template to upgrade their gear from diamond to netherite, making diamond gear more useful in the long run while making netherite gear feel like more of an accomplishment.

2) New mobs: the sniffer and camel

It wouldn't be a proper content update to Minecraft without a new mob or two to make it memorable. Fortunately, update 1.20 has unveiled two new mobs so far, the camel and sniffer, which won last year's community Mob Vote. Camels are rideable mobs that can carry two players at a time and are tall enough to avoid damage from most mobs, except spiders.

In addition to camels, players will also encounter a new type of mob called the sniffer, which is the first ancient mob to be introduced in the game. Once hatched and matured, the sniffer will search the landscape for the seeds of ancient plants, which players can then collect and use to grow new plants like the torchflower.

3) The arrival of archeology

Originally slated for Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, archeology is finally making its way to the beloved sandbox game. All of its features haven't been released yet, but players have been able to get a sneak peek of the feature in Java and Bedrock's snapshot/preview program. In these previews, players can craft a brush and dust suspicious sand blocks in desert structures like wells and pyramids. Pottery shards are rewarded to those who brush suspicious sand, and these shards can be combined to assemble new decorative pot blocks.

However, this appears to only be the tip of the iceberg for archeology in Minecraft. Mojang has stated in a recent blog post that they intend to add many more items to be found with archeology, including sniffer eggs.

4) Cherry grove biomes

Minecraft 1.20 has been light on biome-related content thus far, but players have been able to experience at least one new biome in the update. This new biome can be found at the foot of mountains and contains unique new blocks like cherry blossom trees and pink petals. These temperate locations can also host plenty of passive mobs like sheep, pigs, rabbits, and bees.

Like many other forested biomes, players can harvest cherry blossom trees from cherry groves and use them as building and crafting materials. In addition to using cherry logs on their own, players can craft them into cherry wood planks and create the very same blocks that other wood types are capable of being formed into.

5) New look for bamboo

Since its initial introduction to Minecraft, bamboo hasn't amounted to much. It makes for a good snack for pandas and can be crafted into sticks and scaffolding while also serving as a fuel source in furnaces. Mojang likely noticed that the limited use of bamboo doesn't match up to the many real-world uses it has, so they have revamped it in the latest update.

In Minecraft 1.20, bamboo can be crafted into solid blocks, bamboo planks, or the new patterned bamboo mosaic blocks. Bamboo planks and mosaic blocks operate like a standard wood block and can be crafted into many building and decoration blocks. Additionally, players can use bamboo to craft rafts, a new type of boat that has a unique look compared to other boats in the game.

