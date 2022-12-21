Every new bamboo block coming in Minecraft 1.20 update

Mojang revealed many features of the Minecraft 1.20 update during Minecraft Live 2022. The name of the update is yet to be announced, and more features will be revealed with upcoming snapshots and beta versions.

So far, a handful of new additions have been showcased and released as experimental features. Besides new mobs, signs, bamboo rafts, and chiseled bookshelves, quite a few new bamboo blocks will make their way to Minecraft with the next major update.

Players will be able to create new unique bamboo blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update

Bamboo has been in Minecraft for a long time, but there wasn't much that could be done with it. With the 1.20 update, players will be able to create new unique bamboo blocks.

Listed below are all the bamboo blocks revealed for the update so far.

Block of bamboo

Blocks of bamboo next to regular bamboo (Image via Mojang)

A block of bamboo looks like multiple bamboos that have been attached to form a block. It is a new type of log that will be an essential block for crafting other bamboo blocks.

Crafting recipe for a block of bamboo in version 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

The block of bamboo itself is a craftable item. To craft it, players must place nine bamboos in all the slots of the crafting table.

Like other logs in the game, bamboo blocks can be used as fuel in furnaces. Players can break a block of bamboo using any tool or bare hands, but using an axe is the quickest way to do so.

Stripped block of bamboo

Stripped blocks of bamboo (Image via Mojang)

When a player uses an axe on a bamboo block, the block will be converted into its stripped version.

Stripped blocks of bamboo look identical to bamboo planks. However, they have lighter shades of yellow and have vertical line patterns instead of horizontal ones.

Stripped bamboo blocks can also be used to craft bamboo planks.

Bamboo planks

A wall of bamboo planks (Image via Mojang)

One can get bamboo planks using blocks of bamboo or stripped bamboo. In Minecraft 1.20, players will probably convert most of their bamboo blocks into planks, as they can be used to craft various items.

Here's a list of what can be crafted using bamboo planks:

Trapdoors

Signs

Fences

Fence gates

Buttons

Doors

Pressure plates

Slabs

Stairs

Rafts

Rafts with chests

Hanging signs

Bamboo Mosaic

A wall of bamboo mosaic blocks (Image via Mojang)

The bamboo mosaic is set to be a unique decorative block. Its patterns are very different compared to other bamboo blocks.

Players can use it to craft bamboo mosaic stairs and slabs.

How to access bamboo blocks in version 1.19.3

Most of the announced 1.20 additions are available as experimental features in version 1.19.3 and the latest snapshots. Players can access these experimental features in both Java and Bedrock Editions.

To do so, Java Edition players must use the "update_1_20" data pack when creating a new world.

Bedrock Edition players, on the other hand, must enable the "Experimental features" option in the "Experiments" tab on the world-creating screen in beta versions.

