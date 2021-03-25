Almost all Minecraft players agree that pandas are the cutest mob in the game. Sadly, finding these fluffy animals is the difficult part.

Pandas are one of the rarest mobs to find in Minecraft. These adorable mobs were added to the game in the 1.14 update. The Minecraft community voted for the panda to be the next mob in Minecraft China, after which it was added to the Global Edition as well. Pandas are a neutral mob in Minecraft, which means that if a player strikes a panda by mistake, it will hit that player back only once.

Here's a fun fact about pandas: they get scared during a thunderstorm and start whimpering. When a baby panda sneezes, it scares the adult pandas, making them jump. Playful pandas love rolling and jumping around. Pandas are the cutest mob in the game without a doubt.

Where to find pandas in Minecraft?

Players can find pandas in the jungle biomes. Unlike other neutral mobs, these adorable mobs spawn rarely. Pandas only spawn on grass blocks with two blocks of space. Finding empty spaces in the jungle is rare, since it's covered mostly with tall jungle trees and leaves.

Players have better chances of finding pandas in bamboo jungles. Pandas spawn more in bamboo jungles than other jungle biomes. Pandas usually spawn alone or in pairs of two. Keep exploring jungle biomes to have a better chance of finding pandas in Minecraft.

How to find jungle biomes in Minecraft?

Finding a jungle biome is the first step to spotting pandas in Minecraft. Jungle biomes are among the rarest biomes in Minecraft. Other than exploration, there is no way to find jungle biomes. Players can use a shortcut to make the search process quicker.

One block distance in nether is equal to eight block distance in the overworld. Players can travel to new areas in the overworld by walking just a few hundred blocks in the nether. This way, gamers can find new biomes quickly and easily.

How to breed pandas in Minecraft?

Unlike other passive or neutral mobs, pandas have a special breeding condition. Pandas need to have at least eight bamboo blocks in an area of five blocks radius in order to be bred.

Make sure the pandas are surrounded by bamboos. To breed pandas, players have to feed bamboo to two adult pandas. Feed the panda until it stops eating. They won't go into love mode unless their hunger bar is full. After eating bamboo, pandas will mate and produce a cute baby panda.