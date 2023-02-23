How to download Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 1

The latest Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot was released on February 22, 2023, and offers some minor changes, along with a slew of bug fixes. It is known as 1.19.4 pre-release 1 and will set the stage for future changes that Mojang needs to make before the 1.19.4 update is fully launched.

It offers a revamped crafting recipe for the brush item introduced in snapshot 23w07a, updated accessibility options for menus, and an adjusted world creation menu. Roughly 50 bugs have also been addressed in this new release, and it also features additional performance alterations and tweaks to resource packs, tags, and sub-commands as well.

Fortunately, Minecraft players who want to try out this new version of Java easily can do so in just a few minutes.

Accessing Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 1 with the official launcher

Minecraft's official launcher makes accessing new snapshots incredibly easy (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the inclusion of Minecraft's official game launcher, you can access new content for both Java and Bedrock Editions. Doing so only takes a few minutes if you have a stable internet connection, and you can spend less time worrying about updates and more time playing Minecraft, complete with all the new content and changes. In just a few clicks, you can dive into the new snapshot with ease.

How to download and play Minecraft 1.19.4 pre-release 1

Download and install the official launcher for the game if you haven't done so already. It can be found on Minecraft.net. You'll also need to have purchased a legal copy of Java Edition for the launcher to provide all of the necessary functions. Open the launcher and select Java Edition from the left sidebar. Select the Play tab at the top if it wasn't opened by default. Then, navigate to the left of the Install/Play option and click the dropdown list that reads "latest release.". Select Latest Snapshot from the dropdown list. Press the Play button. Then, the new Java snapshot should start downloading, and the game will open once it's complete.

Gamers must keep in mind that this process can be used for all future Java Edition beta releases via the Minecraft Launcher program, not simply 1.19.4's pre-releases. The ability to streamline access to snapshots of this edition is a huge plus. This is because older versions of this title — before the launcher was released — involved the use of additional .jar files, which could be confusing for some newer players.

Fans can even use the aforementioned program to install the Bedrock Edition preview as well, which also showcases new features that are typically on par with Java's beta releases.

Whenever a new snapshot is launched, players can use the launcher and access the latest features thanks to the dropdown menu provided next to the Play button. However, if gamers want to access specific updates or beta releases that aren't the most recent, they can utilize the Installations tab to create a specific folder that lets players experience older game versions without affecting the current one.

This can allow fans to enjoy classic versions of the title from the past without needing to download older .jar files provided by Mojang, many of which can be tough to find.

