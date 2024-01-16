Lycoris Recoil movie reportedly in works

Studio A-1 Pictures is reportedly producing a Lycoris Recoil movie. Shunsuke Sugimoto, an alleged employee from A-1 Pictures, reportedly shared this information in a now-deleted tweet. Lycoris Recoil, created by Spider Lily and Asaura, is an original anime series that gained recognition in the community upon its debut in July 2022.

Following the anime’s conclusion in September 2022, fans have eagerly awaited further news about the show’s next season. As such, the reports of a movie in the works have generated significant excitement and anticipation in the show’s fanbase.

A Lycoris Recoil movie is reportedly under production, according to an alleged A-1 Pictures employee

The exciting information about a Lycoris Recoil movie being in development surfaced from a now-deleted tweet by Shunsuke Sugimoto, an employee of Studio A-1 Pictures, Manga Mogura RE claimed on X.

There has been no official announcement yet for the Lycoris Recoil movie. However, considering that Studio A-1 Pictures animated the show's debut season, the news from an alleged employee of the studio lends credibility to the authenticity of the information.

This alleged insider source enhances the reliability of the leak regarding the production of the upcoming film. In the now-deleted tweet, the alleged A-1 Pictures staff member stated that fans will find the Lycoris Recoil movie interesting, urging viewers to look forward to what it has in store.

Even though the tweet has been deleted, the reported leak has generated excitement among fans who have been eagerly anticipating updates on the series since the conclusion of its first season.

A brief synopsis of Lyrcoris Recoil anime

Chisato and Takina in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The original anime, Lycoris Recoil, unfolds in a fictional Japan, where orphaned girls are raised by a government organization, Direct Attack, or DA, under the “Lycoris” program to become assassins tasked with preventing crimes.

The narrative centers around Takina Inoue, one of the main protagonists, who is reassigned to LycoReco due to insubordination during a mission. At LycoReco, she forms a partnership with Chisato Nishikigi, the second main character, whose unconventional principles of avoiding killing profoundly influence Takina.

The first season concludes on a positive note as Takina comes to terms with her transfer. Chisato discloses that she was unfairly removed from the DA, serving as a scapegoat for them to deflect the hacking on their system.

What to expect in the Lycoris Recoil movie

Lycoris Recoil cover image (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the anime’s season 1 ended, it left several unanswered questions and unresolved mysteries, particularly surrounding characters like Shinji Yoshimatsu, Majima, and Chisato.

In light of this, the Lycoris Recoil movie has the potential to explore a sequel storyline, delving into Takina adjusting to her new life at LycoReco alongside her comrades. The movie could also offer a prequel narrative, shedding light on Chisato’s or Takina’s past life.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news in 2024.