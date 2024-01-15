Lycoris Recoil creator launches new manga

Monday, January 15, 2024 saw the original creator of the Lycoris Recoil franchise Asaura and manga artist Gomeyuki Nishima launch a new manga for the franchise. The series, entitled Double Helix Blossom, will be regularly serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Coro Coro Comic manga publication magazine. SWAV is credited with creating the two characters.

The series doesn’t appear to be a spinoff of the mainline Lycoris Recoil franchise, and instead appears to be a new entry within the mainline franchise’s story and events. While this is unconfirmed at the time of this article’s writing, this does seem to be the case given the language Shogakukan and other sources are using to describe the manga.

The news for the Lycoris Recoil anime franchise comes just over a week after the Aniplex 20th Anniversary Event, which the franchise was present for but did not reveal significant news at. In any case, the series also has a new animation project planned in addition to the new manga series, which also has supplemental material already planned for it.

New Lycoris Recoil manga allegedly set to receive an upcoming board game

The new Lycoris Recoil manga is set in the near future, and begins with police officer Kiku Shinonome’s awakening. Kiku is revealed to have been put into cryogenic stasis for 60 years to delay what would have been a fatal wound. Now in a new and unfamiliar world, she teams up with Kyo Tsukisagari, a criminal with a long rap sheet but useful psychic powers. The two solve paranormal incidents together, even as their personalities clash all the while.

The Double Helix Blossom manga will also have an upcoming board game produced by Masato Usesugio and Noriaki Watanabe. The two previously worked on the Kaiju on the Earth: Vulcanus board game, which itself inspired a manga from Hiro Nakamichi that launched on Shogakukan’s Sunday Webry website on December 24, 2023. SWAV is also illustrating the board game character designs.

The Lycoris Recoil series was a completely original anime production, and launched in 2022 with Shingo Adachi serving as director and scriptwriter at A-1 Pictures studios. Crunchyroll streamed the anime weekly as it aired in Japan, also streaming an English dub for the series. The original anime also focused on an unlikely duo who worked together outside of the law to apprehend criminals, and was also set in a near future.

Asaura previously launched the Ben-To action comedy light novel series in 2008, which ended in 2014 with the release of its 12th volume. A 12-episode television anime adaptation was produced in 2011, with Funimation streaming the series in 2014. Funimation also released the serves on DVD and Blu-ray Disc that same year.

