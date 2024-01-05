One Piece Chapter 1104: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1104 is set to release on Monday, January 22, 2024 at 12AM JST. Following the unexpected arrival of Bartholomew Kuma to Egghead Island in the final moments of the last issue, fans are eager to see him confront Saint Jaygarcia Saturn in hopefully the coming release.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1104 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1104, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1104 set to begin Kuma versus Saturn, start the climax of the Egghead arc

Release date and time, where to read

One Piece Chapter 1104 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, January 22, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..

One Piece Chapter 1104 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, January 22, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, January 22, 2024

Chapter 1103 recap

Bonney's life is seemingly saved by Kuma heading into One Piece chapter 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1103 began with a brief flashback to Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk’s conversation immediately after the former finished her father’s memories. Bonney apologized to Dr. Vegapunk here, prompting him to give her a sapphire necklace from Kuma for her tenth birthday. The issue then returned to the present, where Saturn still had Bonney hostage and was preventing her allies from moving at all.

The issue then saw Monkey D. Dragon and Emporio Ivankov discussing what Kuma is doing, eventually realizing that they can’t guess because he’s so different from them. Meanwhile, Bonney tried attacking Saturn with a Nika-like Future attack from her Distorted Future technique. However, her abilities suddenly weakened without warning, which Saturn eventually revealed was due to the futures she envisions possible, such as one where Nika exists, fading.

As he said this, Luffy was suddenly given food by an unseen individual, seemingly teased to be Kizaru. Kuma was also shown to be making landfall at Egghead at this time, while Saturn seemingly suggested that he is Bonney’s biological father. As Bonney forfeited her life, Kuma arrived and saved her from being impaled by Saturn’s leg. The issue ended with an infuriated Kuma turning around and preparing to punch a seemingly worried Saturn.

What to expect (speculative)

With Kuma having finally arrived at Egghead Island, One Piece chapter 1104 is set to focus on his efforts in fighting Saturn for the purpose of rescuing his daughter Bonney. Likewise, with Saturn seemingly worried and troubled by Kuma’s arrival, it seems likely that he’ll defeat or inhibit Saturn and his goals in some way, shape, or form.

One Piece chapter 1104 should also see the Straw Hats finally regain their ability to move as a result of Kuma’s offensive, allowing them to begin fighting the other Marines on Egghead. This should also setup the climax of the Egghead arc, which will likely see the Straw Hats finally escape Egghead with everyone they intend to leave with aboard.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.