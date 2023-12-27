One Piece chapter 1103 teases the Straw Hats' next ally who helped Luffy in Egghead

With the release of One Piece chapter 1103’s alleged raw scans and full summary spoilers, fans were given early access to what appears to be an incredibly exciting installment for the series. While nothing is official until the next release of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series, which is published by official Shueisha means, these spoilers are nevertheless typically reliable.

Likewise, fans are already discussing One Piece chapter 1103’s exciting events as if they have already been confirmed by their presence in the aforementioned official Shueisha release. This includes the appearance of Bartholomew Kuma on contemporary Egghead Island, which fans had been theorizing would happen since the start of Kuma’s journey at the arc’s onset.

However, there is one much tinier detail of One Piece chapter 1103 which fans are particularly honing in on, showing protagonist Monkey D. Luffy having somehow acquired some food. The significance of this development comes from the fact that Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s powers are immobilizing Luffy and his allies, suggesting a Marine traitor has seemingly aided the Straw Hats.

One Piece chapter 1103 seemingly sets up Luffy’s latest adversary as an unforeseen ally on Egghead

Who gave Luffy the food, explored

The exact panels within One Piece chapter 1103’s raw scans which see Luffy suddenly eating the food unfortunately provide little to no assistance in identifying who gave it to him. This is because Luffy is simply suddenly seen with a massive pile of the American-like cuisine Egghead Island has been shown to offer throughout the arc so far.

With there being no setup whatsoever as to this development, it’s difficult to say with certainty who exactly aided Luffy. However, it can definitively be said that it is not anyone who has previously and obviously allied themselves with the group on Egghead Island. This is due to Saturn’s powers immobilizing Luffy and all of his allies at this time, as mentioned above.

While it’s possible that someone, not immediately in Saturn’s vicinity, aided Luffy in One Piece chapter 1103, their doing going unnoticed by the massive enemy force seems somewhat unlikely. Instead, it’s more likely that one of the Marines whom Saturn thinks to be his allies has instead decided to defect and aid the Straw Hats.

That being said, the prime candidate for this defection is obviously Admiral Kizaru, whose actions and allegiances have been questionable thus far. Fans had already grown suspicious of Kizaru for two major reasons, the first of which was him seemingly not taking his fight with Luffy seriously. The second stems from his clear reluctance to and disappointment that killing Dr. Vegapunk was the necessary next step in handling this Void Century study situation.

Likewise, as Kuma’s flashback confirmed in the buildup to One Piece chapter 1103’s return to contemporary events, Kizaru has a deep friendship with Bonney, Kuma, and Dr. Vegapunk. With Sentomaru having also already defected, Kizaru is now the last of that group of friends to remain loyal to the World Government and the Marines.

Considering that the other four members of this friend group are now on Egghead actively defying the World Government, it seems that Kizaru is being set up to join them. While there isn’t much about his activity that outwardly suggests this currently, his potentially giving Luffy the food before anyone could notice via his Devil Fruit powers could be laying the groundwork for this defection.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.