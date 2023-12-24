One Piece special episode: Revisiting the journey of Momonosuke, Wano's new Shogun

One Piece special episode, titled A Very Special Feature! Momonosuke's Road to Becoming a Great Shogun was released on December 24, 2023. Before the Straw Hats' journey to Egghead Island, the anime creators chose to revisit Wano one last time. The episode primarily recaps Momonosuke's journey to becoming an effective leader of Wano after Kaido and Orochi were overthrown.

In the previous episode, viewers saw some interesting events brewing up, with the Kuja tribe recognizing their island might not be secure anymore, Sabo having noticed something significant at the Reverie, and Luffy sharing his absurd dream with his crew.

However, the episode left viewers with unanswered questions about the Kuja pirates' decision, Sabo's whereabouts, and Luffy's aspirations after becoming the Pirate King.

One Piece special episode recounts how Wano got its new shogun

Momonosuke makes the announcement

In the One Piece special episode, Yamato, Momonosuke, and Kinemon were all set to recount the incidents that took place after Luffy took down Kaido. The flashback started with Momonosuke traveling to the Flower Capital to speak to the citizens of Wano. He declared to the people that they were now free to live as they wished, thanks to the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance's victory.

Momonosuke was then seen trembling, unsure of what else to say to the crowd. Kinemon advised him to show off a bit. Taking the advice, Momonosuke went on to reveal that his name meant 'peerless' and promised that if he were to rule Wano, he would transform it into Xanadu. However, he would require the support of his people to achieve this.

Luffy meets adult Momonosuke

The One Piece special episode then showed how Luffy and Zoro were taken aback by Momonosuke's new appearance after they woke up. Zoro expressed a desire to test his strength with a punch, while Yamato noted that his physique was as tough as Oden's.

Yamato was confident that Momonosuke would eventually become the most powerful samurai in the nation. As an admirer of Oden, Yamato also inquired if Momonosuke would consider adopting his father's hairstyle.

Ryokugyu's infiltration

Next, the One Piece special episode focused on Ryokugyu who had entered Wano to capture Luffy. Using his Woods-Woods Devil Fruit, he was able to overpower Wano's samurai until Yamato arrived and struck him hard on the head. Momonosuke also appeared on the scene but got trapped by Ryokugyu's branches.

Despite the situation, Momonosuke decided not to ask for Luffy's help and urged Yamato to refrain from interfering. He wanted to protect Wano using his power rather than depending on those who would not remain there forever. He unleashed Bolo Breath but Ryokugyu managed to regenerate. Ultimately, it was Shanks who stopped Ryokugyu.

Momonosuke sees off the Straw Hats

In the One Piece special episode, viewers saw a distraught Momonosuke, upset that he did not get to see Luffy one last time. Accompanied by Kinemon and Yamato, he hurried to the port, where the Straw Hats were waiting for him. Upon reaching them, Momonosuke was overcome with emotion, not wanting them to depart due to his fear.

Anticipating this, the Straw Hats had already prepared a large flag bearing their Jolly Roger symbol. They intended for Momonosuke to display it, both as a source of courage for himself and a deterrent for any of Wano's enemies.

One Piece episode 1088 recap

The previous episode opened on Amazon Lily, revealing that Rayleigh had successfully rescued Hancock. He had used his Haki to establish dominance before asking Hancock to release the Navy soldiers and Blackbeard's crew. Thereafter, he sent them all away from the island.

Meanwhile, in Kamabakka Queendom, Koala was distressed over Sabo's alleged murder of King Cobra, and Dragon vowed not to forgive Sabo if the news was true. Sabo then contacted and apologized to Koala for the turmoil he'd caused. However, the Marines were tracing his call.

Elsewhere, Luffy and his crew were stunned by the news of Sabo's crime. Luffy, also upset about Vivi's disappearance, wanted to rush to Alabasta and Marie Geois, but Zoro cautioned him against entering enemy territory. Luffy then shared his dream with his crew, hinting it might be possible once he became the King of the Pirates.