One Piece volume 107 SBS leaks reveal details about Luffy's true dream, the name of Bonney's Devil Fruit, and more

Each volume of One Piece includes a special column called SBS. Given the enormous number of characters and events featured in the series, the author, Eiichiro Oda, uses this section to delve into issues on which he couldn't spend time in the manga.

The SBS column has a question-and-answer format, where fans can ask Oda about a certain topic. With his reply, the author typically discloses unknown details or clarifies misconceptions with regards to the subject at hand.

Titled The Hero of Legend, a reference to the "Marine Hero" Monkey D. Garp, volume 107 of One Piece will be available for purchase in Japan on November 2, 2023. Follow this thread to find out what Eiichiro Oda revealed in the SBS of One Piece's newly-released volume.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1097.

All pieces of information featured in the SBS of One Piece's volume 107

Caribou couldn't overhear Luffy's true dream

Luffy's crewmates reacting at his "true dream" (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Chapter 1060 of One Piece revealed that, apart from his well known dream of becoming the King of Pirates, Luffy also has another ambition. After reminiscing over the day he disclosed his real dream to his sworn brothers, Sabo and Ace, Luffy realized that he had never shared it with his crewmates.

As such, he happily recounted everything to them, resulting in a surprised reaction from everyone. Usopp said that such a wish was impossible to achieve, while Franky claimed that finding the One Piece would be the bare minimum requirement for Luffy to accomplish his goal.

The same Pirate King-surpassing ambition was also shared by Gol D. Roger, who revealed it to Whitebeard and Oden. Most likely, Roger's crewmembers, starting with his right-hand man, the "Dark King" Silvers Rayleigh, were also aware of it. However, Roger died without achieving this "true dream".

In the latest SBS, Oda was asked if Caribou, who was hiding himself in a barrel on the Thousand Sunny, happened to hear about Luffy's dream. Oda explained that the barrel prevented Caribou from hearing, which means that, so far, the only people aware of Luffy's true ambition are the Straw Hats, Ace, Sabo, Shanks, Rayleigh, and Yamato.

Regarding the nature of Luffy's true dream, the SBS doesn't reveal anything. Given Luffy's simple-mindedness, as well as the fact that he first conceived this idea when he was just a child, this wish should be something very straightforward.

Still, considering that this desire is allegedly more important for Luffy than even becoming the Pirate King, to the point where finding the One Piece is just a stepping stone to it, it will be something of immense importance.

Benn Beckman is the one who crushed Kid even before Shanks

Kid stood no chance against Benn Beckman (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In the recent One Piece chapters, the Kid Pirates tried to take revenge against the Red Hair Pirates, who had already inflicted a brutal defeat on them in the past. During that one-sided confrontation, Eustass Kid ended up losing his left arm.

It was implied that the person who beat and mutilated Kid was Benn Beckman, the second-in-command of the Red Hair Pirates. The SBS of One Piece's volume 107 definitively confirmed that Benn is responsible for Kid's crushing defeat and horrific maiming.

As his trusted right-hand man, Benn is the man on whom Shanks can rely the most. An exceedingly strong pirate, Benn is portrayed to be comparable in power to Shanks, with the two having the same connection that links Zoro and Luffy, as well as Rayleigh and Roger.

Oda revealed that Benn's Haki is particularly powerful, to the point where he is a serious threat even to the Admirals. In combat, Benn wields a flintlock rifle, which he turns into a veritable menace by empowering it with Haki. In all likelihood, this is the move he used to defeat Kid and tear his left arm.

Remembering what happened before, Killer tried to warn Kid that fighting the Red Hair Pirates cost him an arm once; this time, it could cost him his life. Unfortunately, Kid didn't listen to his right-hand man's advice and tried to attack Shanks and his men once again.

This foolish decision led to the complete annihilation of the Kid Pirates. Shanks instantly crushed Kid and Killer, defeating them with just one single strike from his Advanced Conqueror's Haki-enhanced sword. Shortly after, Dorry and Brogy destroyed their ship, exterminating the entire crew.

Bonney's age-manipulating abilities stem from the Toshi-Toshi no Mi

Bonney can age or rejuvenate herself as well as her targets (Image via Shueisha/Colored by JLjarx)

Owing to a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, Jewelry Bonney can manipulate the aging process of any organic and inorganic matter. To make their powers work on the target, Bonney needs to touch it directly. It must be noted that, when applied to living beings, the effects of age manipulation are temporary.

A human target struck by Bonney's powers will still maintain their normal cognitive abilities, but their body will rapidly increase or decrease its age, affecting their combat effectiveness. Interestingly, Bonney can also use her Devil Fruit abilities on herself.

Using Distorted Future, she can change her body as she pleases. For instance, she can increase her physical strength by aging herself up into an alternate future in which her body becomes large and muscular, or she can turn herself into a child to make their foes drop their guard.

To this day, the name of Bonney's Devil Fruit was unknown. The SBS of volume 107 revealed that it's called Toshi-Toshi no Mi, which can be translated as "Age-Age Fruit".

With its special abilities, Toshi-Toshi no Mi grants Bonney great versatility in combat. Relying on this Devil Fruit, Bonney became a dangerous pirate, to the point where she was acknowledged as a member of the Worst Generation's Eleven Supernovas.

Can Koby become an Admiral even if he is a member of SWORD?

Koby as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

An old acquaintance of Luffy and Zoro, Koby is an exceptionally talented Marine whom even Garp recognized as the future of the Navy. At the beginning, Koby was a total weakling, but, training hard under Garp's tutelage, he demonstrated incredible potential.

Given his membership in SWORD, a secret unit composed of Marines who have formally resigned themselves from the actual structure of the Navy but still operate on its behalf, some fans wondered if Koby could still realize his dream of becoming an Admiral.

From a formal standpoint, Koby ceased to be a Marine once he joined SWORD. In the SBS, Oda explained that the members of SWORD can be eventually reaccepted within the Navy and that, depending on what they achieve, their formal rank can rise again.

Hibari and Koby's backstory hints at their romantic relationship

A young member of SWORD who participated in the mission to rescue Koby on Pirate Island, Hibari is especially attached to the latter. In the manga, Hibari mentioned that she is fond of Koby because of what he did for her in the past.

The recent SBS of One Piece volume 107 disclosed that Koby once saved Hibari's life during a dangerous battle. However, in the process, she lost the teddy bear on her backpack, a lucky charm that had been very important to her since she was a kid. A few days later, Koby suddenly disappeared.

When he came back, with his body showing visible injuries, Koby had Hibari's teddy bear. He had in fact returned to the warzone to search for Hibari's precious lucky charm and, risking his own life, eventually found and retrieved it. Deeply grateful to him, Hibari named the teddy bear "Koby-senpai".

In the SBS, Oda also added that he will let readers have a guess on whether Hibari is enamored with Koby or not, which, it goes without saying, implicitly confirms that she is.

Imu-sama's appearance revealed... or not

Imu as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

As a figure, even the highest-ranked Celestial Dragons, the Five Elders, who have been recently revealed to be top-tier fighters, bow down to Imu-sama, the supreme leader of the World Government and the greatest authority in the One Piece world.

So far, Imu has only been seen as a silhouette possessing almond eyes with red irises as well as two black circles surrounding the pupils and seemingly wearing a spiked crown. Imu can also transform into a dreadful creature, powerful enough to literally swallow up the attacks of Sabo's Flame-Flame Fruit.

In the SBS of volume 107, a reader comically asked Oda if what seems to be a pointy crown isn't, in truth, an extremely pointy nose. The author jokingly refuted to answer but somehow satisfied the reader, drawing Imu-sama as if the leader of the World Government truly had an abnormally pronounced nose.

Needless to say, Imu's real appearance is probably very different from that, and Oda is keeping the full disclosure for a highly impactful moment in the manga. The appearance of One Piece's final villain won't certainly be revealed in supplementary material like the SBS.

Other minor revelations from One Piece SBS 107

The latest SBS also disclosed some minor details, most of them being rather humorous. For instance, a fan asked how Vegapunk could wash his hair when his head was unnaturally large due to the aftereffects of the Brain-Brain Fruit, which caused his brain and head to expand absurdly.

Oda revealed that Vegapunk used to dip his head in a pool full of scrubbing fish, and that they would clean his head and hair. Another question concerned Prince Grus, a prominent member of SWORD.

Asked about the latter's abnormally long cap visor, Oda explained that, when he was a kid, Grus used to look down, which resulted in him bumping into his surroundings. One day, the young Grus bumped into pirates, who, as punishment, pounded him.

To make sure that Grus wouldn't bump into things anymore, his mother made him wear a cap with a long visor. Oda also revealed that if the Navy Admirals—Akainu, Kizaru, Aokiji, Fujitora, and Ryokugyu—were in the real world, they would all be radio presenters for All Night Nippon, a famous Japanese radio program.

Finally, Oda clarified why Luffy decided to call Bonney by her name instead of "Boggy", like he initially started to do. As the author himself emphasized, this is very uncanny for the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, who usually uses funny nicknames to call the people he meets.

The mangaka explained that, upon learning that Bonney's father had been turned into a cyborg, Luffy, simple-minded as usual, said that it was a cool thing. Later, he understood his error, and, embarrassed by it, he decided that, at least, he would never misspell Bonney's name again.

Keep up with One Piece manga, anime, and live-action as 2023 progresses.

