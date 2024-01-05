Lycoris Recoil anime announces light novel ahead of Aniplex anniversary event

Thursday, January 4, 2024, saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable general anime and manga leaker @MangaMoguraRE reveal a new light novel for the Lycoris Recoil anime series. While @MangaMoguraRE is historically reliable in the information they provide, there is no official confirmation on the upcoming light novel at the time of this article’s writing.

In any case, @MangaMoguraRE claims that the new light novel for the Lycoris Recoil anime series and franchise is titled New Lycoris Recoil, and will be released in March 2024. The alleged news from the franchise comes just one week before the Aniplex 20th anniversary event, which the series is prominently featured in the advertising for.

While the Lycoris Recoil anime was the first entry in the franchise overall, there have been manga and light novel adaptations prior to the one recently announced. A manga adaptation written by Yasunori Bizem has been serialized regularly since September 2022, with another light novel, titled Ordinary Days, being published in the same month.

As mentioned above, @MangaMoguraRE’s alleged information has yet to be confirmed by any official sources or the Lycoris Recoil anime’s website itself. However, given how reliable the source has been historically, it’s more likely than not that their information is accurate and will be eventually corroborated by official sources.

The series first premiered on Japanese broadcast television in July 2022, airing until September of that year. Chika Anzai and Shion Wakayama starred as Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue, respectively.

Additional cast included Misaki Kuno as Kurumi, Kosuke Sakaki as Mika, Ami Koshimizu as Mizuki Nakahara, Maki Kawase as Fuki Harukawa, Makoto Koichi as Sakura Otome, Yoko Soumi as Kusunoki, and Yoji Ueda as Shinji Yoshimatsu.

Shingo Adachi directed the anime series at A-1 Pictures, with Imigimuru credited for designing the television anime series. Asaura is credited with drafting the story, while Kimika Onai designed the characters’ uniforms.

ClariS performed the opening theme song “ALIVE,” with Sayuri performing the ending theme song “Hana no To,” which translates to “Flower Tower.”

The Lycoris Recoil anime revolves around the “absurd daily life” in the Lyco-Reco cafe, located in the old downtown area of Tokyo. While a legitimate cafe on the surface, the business is also known for doing extra work, such as dealing with children, business negotiations, love advice, issues with folklore monsters, and more.

They promise to serve up whatever is ordered, no matter what exactly is ordered.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime series as it aired weekly in Japan, also streaming an English dubbed version later on. While a second season hasn’t been announced, it’s expected that such news will be revealed at the coming Aniplex 20th anniversary event next week.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.