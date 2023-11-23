Sword Art Online's Asuna joins Sound! Euphonium season 3 cast

Sound! Euphonium season 3 will feature Haruka Tomatsu, a talented voice actor and industry veteran who played Asuna in the Sword Art Online series. The official website of the anime series revealed this news and a new key visual. Haruka Tomatsu will be voicing a new character introduced in the upcoming season: Kuroe.

Sound! Euphonium season 3 will focus on Kumiko and her team. Since it is her last year in high school, all eyes are on them as they attempt to win the Gold at the National Orchestra Competition. This article takes a look at Sound! Euphonium season 3 key visual, cast, and release details.

Sound! Euphonium season 3 key visual, cast, and release details

Key visual

As seen in the Sound! Euphonium season 3 key visual: Kumiko Oumae is in the center. This season, the spotlight will be on her as she and her fellow musicians attempt to win the National Orchestra Competition. To the left, we can see Hazuki Katou and Reina Kousaka.

To the right, we can see Sapphire Kawashima and Mayu Kuroe, the new character Kuroe, whom Haruka Tomatsu will voice. While it’s exciting to see her old teammates back in action, Mayu Kuroe’s addition could give them the edge they need to realize their dreams.

Cast details

Kumiko Oumae - played by Tomoyo Kurosawa (Aiko in FLCL Progressive and Kuku in Heavenly Delusion)

Reina Kousaka - played by Chika Anzai (Chisa Kotegawa in Grand Blue Dreaming and Hanabi Yasuraoka in Scum’s Wish)

Hazuki Katou - played by Ayaka Asai (Masao in Wasimo and Fuka Tamaki in Kanadagawa Jet Girls)

Sapphire Kawashima - played by Moe Toyota (Kanon Matsubara in BanG Dream! and Fumi Kujo in Jinsei - Life Consulting)

Mayu Kuroe - played by Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna Yuuki in Sword Art Online and Hiteihime in Katanagatari)

Haruka Tomatsu is an industry veteran who has received impressive awards, such as the Rookie of the Year award and the Synergy award at the Seiyuu Awards. Her popularity skyrocketed when she was called for the Sword Art Online project.

Haruka Tomatsu cast in Sound! Euphonium season 3 (Image via X/@anime-eupho)

Since then, she also worked on other anime projects such as Darling in the Franxx and Horimiya. Many people might know that Haruka Tomatsu started out as a singer. She was part of a group called Sphere and worked with talented artists like Minako Kotobuki, Aki Toyosaki, and Ayahi Takagaki.

Sound! Euphonium season 3 release details

The brand new key visual revealed that the series' third installment is all set to be released in April 2024. The broadcasting details are yet to be announced. However, Crunchyroll streamed the previous two seasons. Therefore, Crunchyroll will also likely stream the third season of the anime adaptation. Should the streaming platform add this to their catalog, fans must avail of their paid services to watch the simulcast episodes.

