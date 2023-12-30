Parasite director Bong Joon-ho next movie with Robert Pattinson Mickey 17 revealed: Characters, plot and book explored

Robert Pattinson and director Bong Joon Ho are coming together for a new movie called Mickey 17. The film, which is currently in production, will be released on March 29, 2024, according to the recent announcement. Bong Joon Ho is not only directing but also producing and writing the script for the movie. It's an exciting collaboration between Pattinson and the acclaimed director behind Parasite.

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho has received three Academy Awards for his films that have unexpected tone shifts, mix genres, incorporate dark humor, and focus on social issues.

What is the movie Mickey 17 about?

Mickey 17 is an upcoming science fiction film tthat will be available globally through Warner Bros. Pictures.

Despite not having much information available about the plot of Mickey 17, we do know it's based on Edward Ashton's novel, Mickey7. However, Bong Joon-ho changed the title to Mickey 17, for which the reason isn't clear yet.

We've got a glimpse of Robert Pattinson's appearance in the upcoming sci-fi movie Mickey 17. He takes the lead in this project, which is currently still in production.

Viewers might have to wait until the movie gets closer to its release to find out more about the plot and other details.

Is Mickey 17 based on a book?

As stated earlier, the movie is based on Edward Ashton's novel, Mickey7. It could be a loose adaptation or possibly a sequel to the novel rather than following it exactly.

The official synopsis of the book reads:

"Dying isn’t any fun…but at least it’s a living. Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it."

The synopsis continues:

"On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein. Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7. That is, if he can just keep from dying for good."

Who stars in the Mickey 17 movie? Characters explored

Mickey 17 boasts an impressive cast, led by Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeun. Pattinson, known for his role in The Batman, takes on the character of Mickey 17, presumably the 17th clone used for challenging tasks.

Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Joining him on this space adventure are acclaimed actors including Minari star Steven Yeun, Star Wars' Naomi Ackie, Hereditary standout Toni Collette, and Marvel regular Mark Ruffalo. This ensemble cast promises a compelling performance in the upcoming science fiction film.

Crew of Mickey 17 explored

In 2000, Oscar winneing film director Bong Joon-ho made his feature debut in the catagory of the dark comedy wirh Barking Dogs Never Bite, which helped him garner a huge following. With movies like the crime thriller Memories of Murder (2003), the monster picture The Host (2006), the sci-fi action film Snowpiercer (2013), and the black comedy thriller Parasite (2019), he gained both critical and financial success.

The talented team working behind the scenes includes Darius Khondji, known for his work on Okja and Evita, as the director of photography; Fiona Crombie, who was nominated for an Oscar for The Favourite and worked on Cruella, as the production designer; and Jinmo Yang, an Oscar-nominated editor for Parasite.

The costume design is by Catherine George, known for her work on Okja and Snowpiercer, and the visual effects are supervised by Dan Glass, who worked on The Matrix franchise. The music for the film is composed by Jae-il Jung, known for his work on Parasite and Squid Game.

This sci-fi thriller is eagerly awaited by the viewers and will be released soon in theaters on March 29, 2024, through Warner Bros. Pictures.