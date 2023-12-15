Robert Pattinson Mickey 17 movie: Release date, cast, plot and more revealed 

Mickey 17, which marks Robert Pattinson’s first collaboration with Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon-ho, is slated to hit screens in March 2024. The film, based on Edward Ashton’s dystopian novel Mickey7, centers on a space explorer who is replaced by a clone after being wounded on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim.

The film was officially announced in January 2022. It went on floors, seven months later, in August. The film is produced by Bong Joon-ho, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dooho Choi.

It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Darius Khondji, best known for his work on Evita and Bardo, is the director of photography. The music is composed by Jung Jae-il, who previously collaborated with Bong Joon-ho on Okja and Parasite.

When will Mickey 17 be released?

The film is scheduled to open in theaters on March 29, 2024. Warner Bros. Pictures announced the release date on December 5, 2022, with a teaser, featuring Robert Pattinson in a new avatar.

As things stand, the film will hit screens nearly two weeks after Dune Part Two, which is scheduled to release on March 15. Interestingly, both films are being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Robert Pattison-starrer is expected to premiere on HBO Max 30-45 days after its theatrical release as is usually the case with Warner Bros films. However, an official announcement about this is yet to be made.

What is Mickey 17 about?

Adapted from Edward Ashton's Mickey7, the movie focuses on a space explorer who joins a human expedition for a dangerous mission. It is soon revealed that he is replaced by a clone every time he dies.

The official synopsis of the book reads:

“Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there's a mission that's too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact.”

However, given the new title, the film is likely to have a more complex storyline than the source material. Moreover, going by Bong Joon-ho’s previous films, fans can expect Mickey 17 to feature unpredictable twists and turns.

In a recent interview with ES Magazine, Pattinson hinted at this and said that the Mickey 17 is 'like nothing I've ever done before.'

“It's with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and it's like nothing I've ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it's a completely different style of working. It's so much talking," he said.

Fans will likely get more clarity on the exact plot details closer to the release date.

Who is the cast of Mickey 17?

The film has an ensemble cast headlined by Robert Pattinson and Steven Yeung. Pattinson, who rose to fame with his work in the Twilight films, added a new dimension to his career with his intense performance in Matt Reeves’ The Batman (2022). Given the hype surrounding the film, this is likely to be another feather in his cap.

Yeun, on the other hand, has previously appeared on The Big Bang Theory and The Walking Dead. He received tremendous acclaim for Minari. He also voices the titular character in the animated series Invincible.

Mickey 17 also features Naomi Ackle, Toni Collete, and Marvel star Mark Ruffalo.

Is Mickey 17 done filming?

August 2, 2022, saw the opening of the $150 million picture on the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Leavesden.

Some sequences were also filmed at Warner Drive. Bong Joon-ho wrapped the shoot, seven months later in December. The film is currently in post-production.

Mickey 17 is set to release in theaters on March 29, 2024.