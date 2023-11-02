Invincible season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

On Friday, November 3, 2023, the first episode of Invincible season 2 is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime. Invincible was written and created by Robert Kirkman for image comics, known for The Walking Dead comics as well.

Since fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Mark Grayson's superhero persona, it makes sense that they would want to see what happens as soon as the consequences of Omni-Man's actions become apparent from season 1's finale.

The plot of Invincible centers on adolescent Mark Grayson played by the talented Steven Yeun. Mark is the son of Nolan Grayson, also known as Omni-Man played by J.K. Simmons. Omni-man is Viltrumite and can be considered a superhero akin to Superman.

After an incredible first season, Invincible season 2 has become one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited launches on Amazon Prime Video for years. Here's a complete release schedule for all the episodes of Invincible season 2 that we have information about.

The complete schedule of Invincible season 2

There will be eight episodes in Invincible season 2. The first four episodes are slated to air every Friday from November 3 through November 24 before the show takes a midseason hiatus.

Viewers will apparently need this said break to digest the midseason finale, as indicated by the showrunners and Robert Kirkman himself. The remaining portion of season 2 will thereafter premiere on an unspecified date in early 2024.

Invincible season 2 Air Dates Episode 1 Friday, November 3, 2023 Episode 2 Friday, November 10, 2023 Episode 3 Friday, November 17, 2023 Episode 4 Friday, November 24, 2023 Episode 5 TBD (Early 2024) Episode 6 TBD (Early 2024) Episode 7 TBD (Early 2024) Episode 8 TBD (Early 2024)

Season 2 of Invincible will only be accessible on Prime Video. Additionally, the streaming service recently disclosed that starting in early 2024, advertisements would be included as part of its basic membership. After the launch, you'll need to pay an extra $2.99 a month if you want the service to be ad-free.

Invincible season 2: Am I my father?

As Mark Grayson gains his powers in Invincible season 1, he embarks on his own heroic journey while learning painful realities about his own father, who he thought was a superhero. The comic is renowned for its ability to mix mature emotions and brutality with exaggerated, ridiculous superhero themes; the Invincible Amazon series succeeded in doing the same.

The second season of Invincible resumes where the first left off, following Invincible/Mark Grayson and friends on his exploits. Amazon's official synopsis reads as follows:

“Still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

The entire globe is still in shock following Omni-Man's onslaught in the season 1 finale. As the teaser for Invincible's upcoming season demonstrates, Mark has a newfound mission for Invincible season 2, stating that he wants to use his superpowers to improve the world and wants to fill the void his dad left, without becoming him of course.

Additionally, because of Angstrom Levy, the new enemy on Invincible, alternative realities will be a major story point in Invincible season 2. One of the eerie billboards that appears at the end of one of the teasers shows an Evil Mark lecturing humanity as he says,

"People of Earth, the more you resist, the worse this gets."

There are obviously a ton of storylines for Invincible season 2 that the show can grip thanks to the comics having over 140 issues, and the first season sufficiently established a number of storylines as well for the second season to begin addressing them. The wait is almost over, much to the excitement of supporters. On Friday, November 3, 2023, Mark Grayson flies in on Amazon Prime.