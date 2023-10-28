Invincible: Will Mark Grayson surpass Omni-Man ever? The fate of the novice superhero explored

Invincible is a comic book series that belongs to Image Comics, created by Robert Kirkman, and further illustrated by Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley. It follows Mark Grayson, a teenage superhero who gets superpowers from his father, Nolan Grayson. Nolan is also known as Omni-Man, the strongest villain on Earth.

Omni-Man is a very special character. Underneath that exterior, he has a human side. He changes his life when he meets Debbie Grayson, the woman he saves from a robber. They fall in love and have a beautiful love story. Eventually, they have a son named Mark Grayson, who gets his dad’s superpowers and becomes Invincible.

Soon, Mark finds out that his father is not the benevolent protector he claims to be, but a bad conqueror from an alien race called the Viltrumites who want to take over the galaxy under their rule. Mark does not agree with his father, and Omni-Man attacks him very hard. Omni-Man causes a lot of damage and kills many people. So, fans wonder if Mark will ever be stronger and better than his father.

Invincible series explored: Can Mark Grayson truly surpass Omni-Man?

Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible, is a new superhero who gets his powers from his father, Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man, the most powerful villain on Earth. Mark is still learning and often has trouble with different enemies, like Angstrom Levy, Battle Beast, and Thragg, the leader of the Viltrumites.

Omni-Man, on the other hand, is very strong and can kill many heroes and villains easily. He can even survive a nuclear blast, which shows how tough he is. In the series Invincible, he kills Guardians of the Globe ruthlessly, showing them no mercy, which shows his powers of being Omni-Man.

Mark also grows a lot as a hero. He learns from his mistakes and gets better at fighting with the help of other heroes, like Atom Eve, Allen the Alien, and Oliver. He also gets new powers, like being able to breathe in space longer, resisting mind control, and using his blood as a weapon.

One thing that may make Mark's power different from Omni-Man's is their genes. Omni-Man is a pure Viltrumite, while Mark is half-Viltrumite and half-human, a powerful hybrid. Viltrumites get stronger as they get older, and Omni-Man is over a thousand years old which gives him an advantage. He is also one of the strongest Viltrumites on his planet.

Mark is only 17 years old when they first fight. But being hybrid may also help Mark with special powers that pure Viltrumites do not have, like breathing underwater or having telepathy.

Another thing that may affect Mark's power is their personality. Omni-Man is an old warrior who has fought many battles in the galaxy. He has good skills and knows his powers well. He thinks he is doing what is best for the universe by killing weaker people and making an order by force.

Mark is a young hero who is just starting his adventure. He has faced many challenges and changes that have made him who he is. He also questions his father's ideas and values. He thinks there is more to life than power and control. He cares about freedom, diversity, and cooperation among different people.

All differences favor Omni-Man. He is older, wiser, and more experienced in using his powers. Mark Grayson, on the other hand, is still young and learning. He has not reached his full potential yet. He may discover new abilities or improve his existing ones in the future and may even surpass his father someday. But for now, Omni-Man is clearly the more powerful one, as shown in the Invincible series.

Is Mark Grayson stronger than Omni-Man in comics?

Mark, aka Invincible, also displays remarkable courage and determination. He never gives up, not even when facing overwhelming odds. He has won some tough battles against foes like Conquest, Dinosaurus, and Robot. He has also helped to end the war between his people, the Viltrumites, and the rest of the galaxy and persuaded some of the Viltrumites to stop fighting and live peacefully on Earth with him.

This shows that Mark has a lot of potential to become more powerful than Omni-Man someday. But it will not be a simple feat, as Omni-Man is still a very dangerous and skilled fighter. Meanwhile, Mark is also shown to have a complex and troubled relationship with his father. He loves his father, but he also hates him for what he did to him and to others.

This is a fascinating and emotional story that explores the bond between a father and a son who are both superheroes. However, by the final page of the final comic in the series, he is probably the strongest character in the Invincible universe, and he is definitely the strongest Viltrumite.