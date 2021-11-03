How to defeat Glah-Ree in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Glah-Ree is one of many adversaries that players will need to defeat in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, but this particular fight doesn't take place in an arena like many of the other boss fights in the game. Instead, it's a fast-paced showdown in space.

Players will need to take on Glah-Ree in the air rather than with the usual guardians squad that battles together. That means plenty of alternate mechanics that utilize ship combat in the game. Players will need all the moves they can muster in order to counterattack the supposed higher being as he looks to exact revenge for Lady Hellbender.

How to fight against Glah-Ree in Guardians of the Galaxy

The Milano is the spacecraft that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be using to take on Glah-Ree in the fight to return a favor for Lady Hellbender. Glah-Ree and his lethal legion will be the main focus of the high speed duel.

Before players can begin doing damage to Glah-Ree, they will need to take on the smaller ships in the Lethal Legion that encircle the Milano. Players can glide or boost over to them one at a time and get close enough to inflict damage.

Aiming isn't much of a factor in the fight because the ship will automatically lock on once the target is close enough. From there, players can simply hit the right trigger to take down the ships.

Some tips to avoid too much damage include turning around to shoot lingering ships with a flick of the stick, or using asteroids for cover as the ship zooms through space. Barrel rolls can also help evade larger attacks.

After the extra ships go down, Glah-Ree is the next target. The same strategy should be used, but once the boss takes enough damage, they will disappear behind the Milano. At this point, Glah-Ree will start launching lasers at the group, which need to be dodged as the next phase of damage begins.

When the lasers start to fire, players will want to use the same dodge-and-turn mechanics listed above. They will be integral toward survival, and players can then continue inflicting damage. There may be a few extra ships at this point, but as long as the same tips are followed, the Guardians of the Galaxy's fight against Glah-Ree will be over in a jiffy.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee