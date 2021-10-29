How to beat the Dweller-In-Darkness in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Dweller-In-Darkness is the first major boss players will take on in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. At first glance, the monster is intimidating, and the fight is flashy, but the battle can end easily with the right tactics.

When gamers first meet Lady Hellbender and subsequently need to escape later, the Dweller-In-Darkness will be the first minion set as a roadblock. The Guardians of the Galaxy are crafty, though, and users will need to pay attention to its tentacles.

One of the apparent aspects of the fight is that conventional attacks will not work.

Hurting the Dweller-In-Darkness in Guardians of the Galaxy

When the fight begins, the first instinct may be to attack the head or have any teammates attack with all they have. In this fight, players can’t attack the head or the body in any manner, at least for the first phase.

Instead, they need to focus on the tentacles of the Dweller-In-Darkness. There are four tentacles in total, and they are the only parts of the body that Star-Lord can lock onto in this part of the fight. The goal is to detach each tentacle, but there is a process that needs to be followed.

First, the stun gauge needs to be filled after enough focus is given to a single tentacle. From there, the tentacle will glow red, indicating it will take damage. If users deplete the full tentacle health, they can then freeze the tentacle, where it sits in a pool.

After the tentacle is frozen, they need to instruct Gamora to slice through the frozen tentacle. This needs to be done for subsequent tentacles, and if steps are skipped, the health will reset.

Second phase of the Dweller-In-Darkness battle

With the final phase of the Dweller-In-Darkness, gamers will fight plenty of minions as the boss attempts to defend itself without tentacles. Taking out any additional enemies is the main priority.

Between each wave, the Dweller-In-Darkness will throw an explosive attack that can be frozen. Drax then needs to throw the explosive back at the Dweller-In-Darkness to continue the damage on the boss. With enough bombs thrown back, the fight will end.

Gamora can slice through the Dweller-In-Darkness as the final nail in the coffin, and the Guardians of the Galaxy can move on to the next area.

