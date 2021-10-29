How to beat the Blood Brothers in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Garek and Rosson, otherwise known as the Blood Brothers, are a set of bounty hunters sent by Lady Hellbender.

The Blood Brothers are are incredibly bulky and wear dark black armor. Both of the red brothers are set up as comedic additions at first, and they'll banter with Star-Lord for a bit. However, units will eventually take priority, and the bounty hunters will begin fighting. At first, it will seem like damage is impossible, but patience is key in this Guardians of the Galaxy boss fight.

Fighting the Blood Brothers in Guardians of the Galaxy

When the fight begins, players can attempt to attack with Star-Lord. However, they will quickly realize that almost everything they throw at the Blood Brothers will miss the target.

The idea of playing passively takes place in the game later with fog, and the same idea applies here. Star-Lord essentially needs to do nothing but survive for the first part of the fight. Damage won't be possible as the Blood Brothers avoid everything, so players will need to avoid their attacks just as well. Jet boosts on Star-Lord are the best tools, especially with additional airtime perks.

After players survive for a few minutes against the Blood Brothers, Gamora will show up to help Star-Lord. As soon as she arrives, the next phase of the fight begins.

Dealing damage to the Blood Brothers

With Gamora in the fight, the Blood Brothers must split up to fight different Guardians of the Galaxy. That means their armor will desync as well, and players will be able to find vulnerable spots on both of them.

Drax will appear in the arena after a sufficient amount of damage is dealt. This addition will cause the Blood Brothers to start fighting with more aggression to save their own skin. They will join forces to begin spraying red mist into the air as well, which Drax can be commanded to break up.

After enough damage is inflicted with Drax and enough attacks are stopped, a cutscene will begin with everyone involved essentially passed out. This cutscene effectively ends the boss battle with the Blood Brother bounty hunters.

Edited by Siddharth Satish