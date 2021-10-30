Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has one ending

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has already proven to be a hit for Square Enix and players alike, and some fans are wondering how many different endings may exist.

However, Guardians of the Galaxy only has one ending for players to reach, which isn't bad. Not all games need multiple endings, and Guardians of the Galaxy is a very linear story that takes players on a largely rail-based narrative.

But some of the confusion on endings may stem from the many dialogue options in the game.

Does dialogue affect the ending of Guardians of the Galaxy?

There are plenty of scenarios where players in Guardians of the Galaxy will utilize dialogue options in the game. Players take control of Star-Lord throughout the game, which means there are a lot of discussion decisions to be made. Star-Lord isn't known for his quiet character.

When dialogue appears, players are typically given a left or a right option on the screen, indicating two very different tones. Some of the conversation is meant as filler or fluff as the team progresses through missions and mazes. Other times, though, what dialogue options players pick will have a genuine impact on the game.

That impact will not branch into the main story, however, and the ending will always be the same as players reach the game's final moments.

Is the dialogue meaningless?

But that doesn't mean the dialogue in the rest of the game is meaningless. There are absolute moments where the chosen conversation will alter the course of the game.

Choice matters in Guardians of the Galaxy to a certain extent, just not the final moments of the cinematic ending for the team.

How can dialogue affect missions in Guardians of the Galaxy?

While the ending will remain untouched, side dialogue or the interaction with antagonists can lead to entirely different methods within a mission.

One example has to do with Lady Hellbender later on in the story. The team will attempt to negotiate with her to sell either Groot or Rocket. Depending on who Star-Lord suggests, the negotiations can go smoothly or turn into an assault within moments. That will also change how the next mission plays out as well.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In short, Guardians of the Galaxy is full of choice, but the final ending will always remain the same.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha