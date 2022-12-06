''We have to wait until March 2024?'' Twitter explodes as Parasite director Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17 drops new teaser

A new teaser for Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's upcoming sci-fi flick, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. The teaser doesn't reveal any key details about the plot and features the Twilight actor giving a menacing look inside a machine.

Fans on Twitter have gone berserk over the teaser, with many praising Robert Pattinson. One user couldn't contain their excitement and questioned, ''We have to wait until March 2024!!?''

Zvez @Zvez17 ‍ @wbpictures We have to wait until March 2024!!!??? @wbpictures We have to wait until March 2024!!!??? 😵‍💫

Netizens thrilled as Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's new film Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson drops new teaser

Warner Bros. Pictures @wbpictures From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17 From the Academy Award-winning director Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson – MICKEY 17. Only in theaters 03.29.2024. #Mickey17 https://t.co/bhPnD9IIFS

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new teaser for Robert Pattinson's Mickey 17. Many wondered why the film would release a teaser despite its release date being more than a year away, whilst others simply expressed their excitement for the movie.

Check out some of the reactions to the new Mickey 17 teaser on Twitter:

Remy @RemyNY @wbpictures What on Earth is the use of releasing a teaser now for a movie coming out March 2024? @wbpictures What on Earth is the use of releasing a teaser now for a movie coming out March 2024?

Tracy 🎄 @tracygee_ @LiloFedora @wbpictures @MarkRuffalo The movie isn't out for more than two years. There will be plenty of time for actual teaser trailers and trailers that will give us more. @LiloFedora @wbpictures @MarkRuffalo The movie isn't out for more than two years. There will be plenty of time for actual teaser trailers and trailers that will give us more.

Susie Dutch @susie_dutch I’m gonna freeze myself … never know what will happened t’ill then 🎙 !!! @wbpictures MICKEY 17 will be in theaters on March 29th, 2024 … 2024 ??? Serious ??? OkI’m gonna freeze myself … never know what will happened t’ill then 🎙!!! @wbpictures MICKEY 17 will be in theaters on March 29th, 2024 … 2024 ??? Serious ??? Ok ✅ I’m gonna freeze myself … never know what will happened t’ill then 🎙👄 !!!

payton @PAYTONYAGODA @wbpictures w movie so excited for this banger. robert is the goat and he is in countless great masterpieces. underrated actor fr fr @wbpictures w movie so excited for this banger. robert is the goat and he is in countless great masterpieces. underrated actor fr fr

Rob's Footsteps (Fan Account) @RobsFootsteps it’s going to be a long wait, but worth it. This movie is going to deliver big time…. Most anticipated for sure @wbpictures YAYit’s going to be a long wait, but worth it. This movie is going to deliver big time…. Most anticipated for sure @wbpictures YAY 😁💃 it’s going to be a long wait, but worth it. This movie is going to deliver big time…. Most anticipated for sure 👍

Nate @NateD_1 @GoneStellar @wbpictures Seem a bit early for a teaser lol @GoneStellar @wbpictures Seem a bit early for a teaser lol

The teaser for Mickey 17 is only 32 seconds long and doesn't give away any hints regarding the storyline, apart from Robert Pattinson's first look. It is a cinematic adaptation of noted author Edward Ashton's sci-fi novel, Mickey7.

The cast of Mickey 17 features Pattinson in the lead role along with Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Naomi Ackie, among others, in key supporting roles. Director Bong Joon Ho has also written the screenplay for the film. Mickey 17 will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024.

Robert Pattinson will reportedly portray the titular character of Mickey Barnes. His recent works include Matt Reeves' The Batman, Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and The Devil All The Time.

Over the years, the actor has been a part of several iconic and critically acclaimed movies like Cosmopolis, The Lighthouse, Good Time, and High Life, to name a few.

More details about Bong Joon Ho's works

Bong Joon Ho's previous film, Parasite, was a smash hit around the world and even won a number of Oscars, including 'Best Picture,' 'Best Director,' and many more. The movie tells the story of a family suffering from poverty who decides to scam a rich family in Seoul. Members of the family soon take up various jobs at the house. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per CJ Entertainment:

''A jobless family of four stumbles upon an unexpected job at a rich household. What started as one job turns into a devious plan to get all four of them hired, but their plan begins to get out of hand.''

The movie garnered widespread critical acclaim, thanks to its strong writing, humorous tone, and performances by the actors. It is widely regarded as one of the finest movies of the last decade.

Apart from Parasite, Bong Joon Ho has directed many other acclaimed movies, including Memories of Murder, Mother, and Okja, to name a few. Bong's movies explore a number of complex themes, including socio-political issues, crimes, and the dark side of humanity. His distinctive directing style has won high praise from cinephiles and critics from around the world.

