7 best upcoming Sci-fi movies in 2024

Movie lovers have high hopes for 2024 because the lineup of upcoming sci-fi movies is impressive, to say the least. From adaptations to the anticipated return of several popular franchises, there will be something for everyone. Over the last few years, quality sci-fi movies have really delivered in terms of creative storytelling. Not only that, many of them have been able to cash in big at the box office, which is always good news for the producers.

It is easy to see the appeal of the genre. After all, it is always a treat for the audience to be transported to an imaginative world complete with an immersive storyline involving interesting characters. When done well, sci-fi movies can leave a lasting impression. But there have been cases when the narrative didn't match the expectation.

Fans hope that the upcoming sci-fi movies will be able to deliver in terms of captivating storylines and memorable performances.

Mickey 17, Borderlands, and 5 other upcoming sci-fi movies that fans should add to their 2024 watchlist

1) Dune: Part Two (March 15, 2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this upcoming sci-fi movie will end the story that continued from Dune: Part One. Fan favorites like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, among others, will reprise their roles. Some exciting new faces, like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, will join them.

Given the success of the first part, the audience will have high expectations from this upcoming movie, and fans are hopeful that it will do justice to Frank Herbert's writing.

2) Mickey 17 (March 29, 2024)

There has been a lot of buzz around this upcoming sci-fi movie based on Edward Ashton's novel. After all, it has been directed by the talented Bong Joon-ho, who received worldwide recognition for his work in Parasite. Movie lovers are hoping that the filmmaker will deliver a unique cinematic experience, much like he has done with his earlier projects.

Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, the upcoming sci-fi movie is about an expendable employee who is part of a human expedition. Since he can regenerate, he is tasked with the most dangerous, life-threatening tasks.

3) Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (May 24, 2024)

Part of the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, this upcoming sci-fi movie directed by Wes Ball is set decades after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). Owen Teague will play the central character. He will be joined by Freya Allan, Peter Macon, Kevin Durand, and William H. Macy. Fans of the franchise can look forward to interesting new characters and a fresh storyline.

4) Furiosa (May 24, 2024)

Furiosa is both a prequel and spin-off of Mad Max (Image via IMDb)

Mad Max fans are particularly excited about this upcoming sci-fi movie. Anya Taylor-Joy is playing the title character, Imperator Furiosa. Other known names in the cast include Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, and more.

Directed by George Miller, the story follows Furiosa as she is snatched from her home and has to devise a plan to make her way back through the Wasteland.

5) A Quiet Place: Day One (June 28, 2024)

It stars Djimon Hounsou, Alex Wolff, Lupita Nyong'o, and Joseph Quinn (Image via IMDb)

John Krasinski impressed fans with his writing and direction skills in the first two installments of A Quiet Place series, which is why fans are eager to see what the upcoming sci-fi movie will bring to the table.

Fans will find it interesting that Krasinski is not directing this time around. Instead, the role has been placed in the skilled hands of Michael Sarnoski. However, Krasinski is still the visionary behind the original story that will act as a spin-off prequel to the rest of the movies in the series.

6) Borderlands (August 9, 2024)

It is based on the popular video game of the same name (Image via IMDb)

There is a lot of hype surrounding this upcoming sci-fi movie, not only because it is a video game adaptation but also because of its stellar star cast that boasts big names such as Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.

The upcoming sci-fi movie has been directed by Eli Roth, who has previously worked on films such as Cabin Fever (2002) and Hostel (2005). He is known for playing Sergeant Donny Donowitz in Inglourious Basterds (2009).

7) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (December 20, 2024)

Very little has been revealed about the upcoming movie's storyline (Image via IMDb)

The audience has been quite receptive to Sonic the Hedgehog movies in general, but that is not the whole reason why fans are excited about the upcoming movie directed by Jeff Fowler. The answer lies in the end credits of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Shadow the Hedgehog made a silent cameo, and fans are hoping that the character will have a prominent role to play in the upcoming sci-fi movie.

Much of the original cast, including Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba, will be reprising their roles.

With all these upcoming sci-fi movies releasing in 2024, fans of the genre will have their hands full with great options to watch all throughout the year.