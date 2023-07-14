“We’ve always got so much to say”: When Suki Waterhouse opened up about her relationship with Robert Pattinson 

English actress Suki Waterhouse is a woman of versatile talents, having dabbled both in the film and the music industry. Apart from Waterhouse's many incredible talents, another thing that has drawn considerable media attention to her is her five-year-long relationship with Twilight star Robert Pattinson.

In an interview with The Times on February 19, 2023, Waterhouse spoke on the nature of her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” the actress said.

Suki Waterhouse opens up on her five-year-long relationship with Robert Pattinson (Image via Getty)

Busy schedules can't keep them apart. As per the interview, the couple rarely misses an opportunity to be together. Recalling a recent incident, Waterhouse stated that she had "two days off," and it was not even a "question" that she would make time to get together with Pattinson despite her packed schedule. Pattinson returned the sentiment, and they spent a "couple of days" with each other.

Aware that they have been happy together in a relationship for almost five years, Suki Waterhouse is overwhelmed and equally surprised at her feat.

"I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years," Waterhouse added.

Suki and Robert (Image via Getty)

Suki Waterhouse and Pattinson grew up in the southwestern part of London

Supermodel Suki Waterhouse and The Batman actor met in 2018 after Pattinson called off his engagement with FKA Twigs in late 2017. However, the couple kept their relationship extremely private and lowkey. It wasn't until months after they started seriously dating that the public got wind of the fact.

Given the privacy and secrecy surrounding their relationship, Waterhouse had much to say in her interview. The Daisy Jones and the Six star claimed that communication is key to their relationship and that they both enjoy their conversations and always look forward to it.

“I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me,” Waterhouse chimed.

Waterhouse says that communication is key to their relationship (Image via Getty)

Since they both belong to the acting world, it is hard for them to not let business get in the way of their romance. However, the couple has struck a rare balance. Suki Waterhouse admits to helping Pattinson in his script preparation through subtle encouraging acts like stopping him from falling asleep on the sofa the night before an audition.

"Rob definitely isn't getting advice from me about acting, but of course, I'll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa," she said.

She also touched upon the fact that she shares a lot in common with Robert Pattinson, as they both grew up in a similar southwestern part of London. So, it was a bit of a coincidence when they ran into each other in 2018. They still talk about their fated encounter.

“We always say that I never, ever would have thought I’d go out with a boy from Barnes, and he didn’t think he’d go out with a girl from Chiswick,” Waterhouse stated.

Waterhouse on privacy and what the couple is up to now

The couple strictly believes in steering clear of public and media scrutiny, and Pattinson especially takes it very seriously, as seen in his previous relationships. According to Waterhouse's confession in the interview, Pattinson could be a bit too paranoid about it, but it is just one of his quirks.

"That’s part of his bit, wearing a mask...but he thinks people are chasing him even if we’re on the couch...He’s just got that mentality," she said.

Suki Waterhouse starrer Daisy Jones and the Six has recently been nominated for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series. Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson is bracing himself for the shoot of The Batman II.

