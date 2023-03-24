Daisy Jones & The Six ending explained: A second chance at love?

Daisy Jones & The Six returned with its final episode on Friday, March 24, 2023, concluding the journey of the tumultuous rock band with a tearful episode that packed more emotions than the entire series combined. The beautiful finale saw a lot happening and explained how the band broke up and where each member is today.

Told in a similar two-timeline perspective, this episode jumped back and forth to give a smooth and intriguing disclosure of all the events that eventually shattered the band. The episode also contained some crucial revelations that make this episode much more intriguing.

Overall, the finale of Daisy Jones & The Six was arguably the strongest episode of this rock band series yet.

Daisy Jones & The Six ending: How did the band break up?

Daisy Jones & The Six had already included scenes of some tension boiling over the past few days, especially between Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne and between Eddie and Billy. The final episode began with the opening song from that sold-out gig, but it had certain odd things. Eddie had a black eye, and Billy was back drinking. It also seemed to have an over-the-top chemistry between Billy and Daisy.

The story then shifted to ten hours earlier, where every member seemed to be going through some sort of strain. Camila had just spotted Billy getting intimate with Daisy and was very upset. After some stagnant scenes about their rocky relationship, Camila confronted Billy about Daisy.

Billy told her the truth that nothing had happened between them, but he did not deny that he loved Daisy. This was enough for Camila to walk out on him. To make matters worse, Daisy walked in almost at the same time and tried to tell Camila that Billy would choose Camila over her.

This scuffle got Billy to start drinking again and sent Daisy on a downward spiral, doing drugs and walking on the path of general self-destruction. Meanwhile, Karen informs Graham that she does not want to have kids, wrecking the drummer completely in the process.

The final nail in the finale of Daisy Jones & The Six came with Eddie confronting Billy about his reduced role and lack of respect in the band. Eddie had long wanted to quit the band and finally took the opportunity to tell Billy. After a verbal scuffle, Billy punched Eddie in the face for implying having an affair with Camila.

After missing the soundcheck, Billy and Daisy got on the stage and delivered a great performance. Their chemistry was obvious, and soon after the show, they got on top of each other. However, Daisy did not want to wreck a family and asked Billy to go after Camila, despite the two being perfect for each other.

When Billy caught up to Camila, and they argued, Daisy Jones & The Six delivered the biggest twist of the night. The interviewer was Billy's daughter.

Daisy Jones & The Six then revealed all that happened when the band broke up. The next morning, Daisy agreed to go the rehab. Eddie decided to quit and pursue his music alone, and Graham decided the same. Karen had dumped Graham and moved on to do a solo act. This is how the band came to an end.

The ending also revealed what they did in the years that came after. Graham moved home, got a family, and lived happily. Daisy returned to touring and became a successful solo artist. Billy won Camila back, but she died shortly after. In the final scenes, the band members spoke about Camila, and Billy spoke about Daisy.

In the final scenes of Daisy Jones & The Six, Billy knocked on Daisy's door after seeing a recorded message from Camila, who seemed to approve of this.

Daisy Jones & The Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

